Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts
1. Bearden (4) 18-0 93
2. Coffee County (2) 22-1 81
(tie) Bradley Central (2) 16-0 81
4. Blackman (1) 17-1 77
5. Bartlett (1) 17-5 48
6. Heritage 15-1 42
7. Stewarts Creek 16-2 29
8. Cookeville 14-3 28
9. Rockvale 14-1 26
10. Arlington 12-3 15
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts
1. Jackson South Side (4) 15-0 89
(tie) Upperman (5) 17-2 89
3. White County 16-4 67
4. Dyer County 15-0 58
5. Elizabethton 13-4 43
6. Creek Wood 14-2 42
7. Cumberland County 13-4 35
8. Livingston Academy 13-3 30
9. Crockett County (1) 15-2 22
10. Greeneville 11-5 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 14.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Westview (7) 16-0 91
2. Alcoa 15-2 79
3. York Institute (2) 15-2 78
4. Huntingdon (1) 17-1 72
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-3 63
6. Gibson County 16-4 45
7. Cheatham County 17-2 43
8. McMinn Central 11-5 27
9. Community 13-4 23
10. Summertown 12-5 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts
1. Wayne County (8) 16-0 97
2. Hampton (1) 14-0 78
3. Clarkrange 14-4 72
4. Clay County 14-3 67
5. McKenzie 9-5 40
5. Pickett County (1) 12-4 40
7. Dresden 13-4 36
8. Houston County 13-2 24
8. McEwen 14-2 24
10. Richland 9-4 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 18.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Briarcrest (4) 16-2 89
(tie) Harpeth Hall (2) 13-2 89
3. Ensworth (4) 12-3 87
4. Knoxville Webb 10-5 45
5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 10-5 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 41.
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts
1. Nashville Christian (6) 19-1 96
2. CAK 15-5 60
3. Ezell-Harding 13-2 58
4. Webb School-Bell Buckle (4) 12-3 55
5. Trinity Christian Academy 13-4 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 27. Clarksville Academy 27. Providence Christian Academy 12.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan.¤
