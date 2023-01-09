Read full article on original website
Related
Report: 49 more children die in Illinois DCFS care last year than year before
(The Center Square) – A new report by an inspector general for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services shows 171 children died while in contact with the department last year, 40% more than the year before. Lawmakers are now demanding action. The 248-page report released by the...
New gun law: Over 2 dozen sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
More than two dozen sheriffs around Illinois, including in Chicago's suburbs, said they won't enforce the state's new bans on assault weapons by checking for compliance or arresting offenders.
Gasi Pitter's daughter says he's changed, clemency petition heads to Illinois Prisoner Review Board
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois inmate is now one step closer to finding freedom, thanks to the hard work of his daughter. Gasi Pitter was convicted of murder more than 20 years ago. On Wednesday, a clemency hearing was held. Pitter's daughter Lexi said he has been rehabilitated.He is now mentoring others after earning his GED. The petition for Pitter's clemency now heads to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, before heading to Governor JB Pritzker's desk for final approval.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
Clayton News Daily
Deceased man identified as missing Illinois man
JONESBORO — A man found dead on Hunter Ridge Drive in November has been identified. The formerly unnamed male is 25-year-old Jon M. Reed from Illinois. According to a missing person report filed with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois, Reed’s family last received a text message on Oct. 22, 2022. He had been headed to a homeless shelter.
Illinois Governor Pritzker to sign law ensuring equitable access to abortion care
In Illinois, the abortion debate is currently in the spotlight. Governor Pritzker is set to sign legislation expanding abortion rights into law.
Ex-cop can't be officer in Illinois, under plea deal for shooting at man while off-duty
A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to firing at an unarmed man while off-duty and drunk.
wmay.com
Bill That Allows Longer Period To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates Passes
The Illinois House has approved a bill that could result in mentally ill inmates remaining in county jails longer. The measure gives the Illinois Department of Human Services at least 60 days to transfer an inmate to a psychiatric facility. Sangamon County and other counties have argued that state law requires those moves within 20 days. The governor’s office says that’s not a firm deadline, but says the new law imposes a 60-day deadline… although it also allows DHS to take longer if it can prove a lack of available bed space.
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees they can use after 90 days on the […]
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
nprillinois.org
State Week: Assault weapons ban pushback
After Gov. JB Pritzker signed a prohibition on the sale of assault style guns and large capacity magazines, numerous sheriffs throughout Illinois announced their opposition. The sheriffs publicly stated they view the new law as unconstitutional and they don't plan to enforce it. The law came about following last summer's...
oakpark.com
Battered parents: a hidden epidemic
People around Oak Park and River Forest were stunned in August, 2014 at the news of Sheila Mack’s death while vacationing in Bali. Many of those people knew of problems between Sheila and her volatile daughter, Heather. But few thought it would end so tragically. Unfortunately, the case is...
Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Car Horn In Illinois?
Your car horn is an extension of your voice to other vehicles while driving but when is the proper time to use it?. I'll be the first to admit that my hand is never too far from my car horn. My reflexes are quick when I need to use it. Honking the horn at another driver is about the extent of my road rage. I believe that's how most people in Illinois use it. There are plenty of people behind the wheel that will lay on the car horn as if their life depended on it. Those are the very angry people.
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Drunk Illinois Man Arrested For Driving With Only 3 Tires On Car
Someone has to be really drunk to drive their vehicle with only three tires. Illinois Police Officer Observes Unusual DUI Suspect. This incident happened in Joilet. The officer was on patrol when he came upon the subject. He witnessed sparks coming from under the vehicle. Then, he realized the muffler was hanging off the bottom of the car and dragging across the road. A horrible sound was coming from the automobile and smoke was pouring out from it. There was also a tire missing. The dumb criminal was driving on only three wheels.
Illinois Cops Arrested ‘The Worst Drunk Driver Ever’ 11 Kids, Bottle of Crown
This MOMMY has been labeled by Illinois police, "the worst drunk driving arrest ever." NYPOST. When Illinois Police arrested Tasha Schleicher back in 2018, it came with it's own label...and this wasn't a label to be proud of. Young exhausted wasted woman waking up suffering headache and hangover after drinking...
nprillinois.org
103rd Illinois General Assembly begins session
After a busy lame duck session which included the passage of an assault rifle ban, the 103rd Illinois General Assembly was sworn into office Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony for the new Illinois House of Representatives took place at the University of Illinois Springfield, and brought in a series of firsts.
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
Comments / 0