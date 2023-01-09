Read full article on original website
Fox47News
Study finds post-COVID symptoms can improve, but treatment remains frustrating for doctors, patients
Nearly three years into the pandemic and researchers are still trying to get a better grasp of what causes long COVID and how to treat people with lingering symptoms. Long COVID symptoms can continue for months and even years, experts said. A study released this week by scientists in Israel...
Fox47News
Medical advancements credited with 33% drop in cancer deaths since 1991
More people are surviving cancer. According to statistics released by the American Cancer Society, cancer mortality has dropped 33% since 1991. That's 3.8 million cancer deaths averted, the organization says. In 2023, nearly 2 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed and more than 609,820 cancer deaths are...
