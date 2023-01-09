ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox47News

Medical advancements credited with 33% drop in cancer deaths since 1991

More people are surviving cancer. According to statistics released by the American Cancer Society, cancer mortality has dropped 33% since 1991. That's 3.8 million cancer deaths averted, the organization says. In 2023, nearly 2 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed and more than 609,820 cancer deaths are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy