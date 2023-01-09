Boil water advisory for village of Fort Edward
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Following a water main break earlier Monday morning , the Village of Fort Edward is issuing a boil water advisory. Those who reside in the following areas should boil their water to ensure that disease-causing organisms aren’t in your drinking water or water for culinary use.Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
The boil water advisory is in effect for the following locations-
- Seminary Street
- Oak Street
- Valley Street
- Clark’s Lane
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1