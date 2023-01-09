ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Edward, NY

Boil water advisory for village of Fort Edward

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIiR7_0k8kuyWc00

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Following a water main break earlier Monday morning , the Village of Fort Edward is issuing a boil water advisory. Those who reside in the following areas should boil their water to ensure that disease-causing organisms aren’t in your drinking water or water for culinary use.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The boil water advisory is in effect for the following locations-

  • Seminary Street
  • Oak Street
  • Valley Street
  • Clark’s Lane
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schenectadygov.com

DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others

Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Water main break in town of East Greenbush

The East Greenbush Water Department is reportedly working to fix a main water break located on Red Mill Road and Old Red Mill Road. Residents that live on Red Mill Road up to Oriel Lane, and down to Old Red Mill Road, Fairlawn Avenue, and Eileen Drive to the Rensselaer City Line may experience little water pressure to no water.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

01/12/2023: MORE rain-watch for ICE north-then Much Colder

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. Over the next 12-15 hours-surge of milder air works north as a storm tracks west of us. The rain will pick yup. This morning-most areas had a quick coating to an inch of snow-few spots in the Berkshires and Southern Vermont has 2″.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy