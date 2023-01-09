Boil water advisory for village of Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Following a water main break earlier Monday morning , the Village of Fort Edward is issuing a boil water advisory. Those who reside in the following areas should boil their water to ensure that disease-causing organisms aren’t in your drinking water or water for culinary use.

The boil water advisory is in effect for the following locations-

Seminary Street

Oak Street

Valley Street

Clark’s Lane

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.