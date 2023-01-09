Read full article on original website
WIBW
Last day of Topeka’s 34th annual Farm Show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last day for the Topeka 34th annual Farm Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center also means the last day for one man’s free horse training clinic. The Farm Show features various farm equipment -- with tractors old and new on display, along with the latest on agriculture innovation and technology, but another feature at the Farm Show is Horse trainer Scott Daily’s clinic to help train horses.
Topeka’s Evel Knievel Museum is one jump away from moving to Las Vegas
Topeka has many attractions and treasures to enjoy for locals and tourists alike, but one popular destination is one step closer to leaving the capital city.
WIBW
KS Soybean Assoc. honors supporters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People who’ve spread the story of soy were honored for their efforts promoting the industry. The Kansas Soybean Assoc. and Kansas Soybean Commission hosted their annual Soybean Expo Wednesday at Topeka’s Maner Conference Center. During lunch, the groups presented their annual awards. Charlene Patton...
WIBW
Stormont Vail Events Center to expand services to include food & beverages
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement has come out Friday saying that the Stormont Vail Events Center will expand its services to include food and beverage catering. The third-party venue management division of Oak View Group, OVG360, is the company that oversees the Stormont Vail Events Center’s operations, and the company released that the center will now serve food, drink, and catering services for the five buildings on the campus. OVG360 said that adding catering services will magnify the experience.
WIBW
Civil rights advocate shares message he’ll bring to Topeka’s Living the Dream banquet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continue all week in Topeka. Living the Dream hosts its annual scholarship and awards banquet Saturday night, with a keynote speech from Rev. Markel Hutchins. He is from Atlanta and founded the group Movement Forward. Rev. Hutchings spoke with...
WIBW
Chickens, poor farm, long-lost cemetery all part of Shawnee North history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What do herding 300 chickens, a missing cemetery, and the death of a former Idaho governor have in common? They’re all part of the 100-year history of Shawnee North Community Center. Devin Cooper with Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation is a recreation leader at Shawnee...
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. 13 NEWS has been told that KHP was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of Highway 36 and Randall Rd., about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
WIBW
Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka sidewalks also get attention on snowy, icy day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Streets and roadways commanded lots of attention from crews on Thursday in the Topeka vicinity. So, too, did sidewalks in downtown Topeka. Though only an inch of snow fell Thursday in Topeka, it was enough to cause some slippery conditions in and around the capital city -- on roads, streets and sidewalks.
WIBW
NOTO Arts Center holding flash sale to make way for remodeling
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts Center is hoping people will come check out some of their items so they can get started on building a new artist studio. The Arts Center is currently closed until February for renovations, but members of the public can still drop by and ring the doorbell for entry if they are interested in buying anything for sale.
WIBW
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
KCTV 5
Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- “Hey, you guys!” A local entrepreneur has purchased a piece of Hollywood nostalgia in the form of an iconic movie home. Behman Zakeri, who owns several businesses in Overland Park, bought the home featured in the 1985 movie “The Goonies” for $1.7 million.
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
WIBW
Patterson Legal honors HEARTS with latest gift
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal came full circle with its January “Patterson Gives Back” gift. Tyler Patterson made the presentation Wednesday to Alicia Walker with HEARTS during Eye on NE Kansas. HEARTS stands for Helping Empower Adolescents Reject Thoughts of Suicide. Walker says the group already has...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Margaritas, Ivan Tacos a special for this North Topeka eatery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Margaritas and a family dish, Ivan Tacos, are a special for a new eatery in North Topeka. A new business has popped up on N. Topeka Ave. - a restaurant that may be new to many. “This is Margaritas Jalisco North,” said Imelda Panuco, Co-Owner of...
WIBW
Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Air National Guard will get to attend the Arab Shriners Circus in Topeka for free thanks to a ticket donation from the organization. The Kansas Air National Guard says on Thursday, Dec. 12, that in a generous show of support for airmen...
WIBW
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes young leaders
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever 15 under 40 event Thursday. Chamber leaders wanted to recognize the community’s younger leaders for setting the course for the future. “It is validation for their hard work and their dedication and their philanthropy and all the...
