KSAT 12
Texas taqueria burglarized days after vigilante fatally shot robbery suspect
A taqueria in Houston where a vigilante shot and killed a robber was hit by crime again. The restaurant, which received national attention since news broke about the Jan. 5 shooting, was burglarized on Tuesday, the owner told KHOU. The burglary happened sometime during the morning, and the thief stole...
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)
A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
cw39.com
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
Man wanted for stealing liquor bottles and pointing gun at employee in Northshore area, HPD says
Police said the man first acted like a customer and walked around the store looking at different liquor bottles before grabbing two of them and running out of the store without paying.
fox26houston.com
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery
Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.
fox26houston.com
Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston
A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
Grand jury will decide fate of 'hero' customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says
Police are withholding the customer's name since he hasn't been arrested. Meanwhile, ABC13 uncovered the dead would-be El Ranchito robber's extensive criminal history.
cw39.com
Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
KENS 5
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday, making him the first person in the state of Texas to be executed in 2023.
