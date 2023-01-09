ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma City pizza shop closing doors later this month

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City pizza shop is closing its doors after 18 months of serving the community. Venn Pizza on Britton announced Thursday that it's closing permanently. The Oklahoma City pizzeria's last day will be Saturday, Jan. 21. Open the video player above to see some of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kristen Walters

Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma

A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
EDMOND, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
405magazine.com

10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC

People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Post from police provides boost for Choctaw Senior Citizens Center

CHOCTAW, Okla. — A recent post from the Choctaw Police Department is giving a boost to a local senior center. "We have taken several calls recently where it appears some of our senior citizens would benefit from low-cost lunches and/or just socializing," Choctaw Police Department officials =AZX5V2R47u6iyfzW0LzZCd0R4wThuEKlgkyun9O_C1t9eB8K5w-Pje0KDVO97ib_3eUAV0pRQQ8F0iHvgYhYRshuvAcaG1rJJqGQLJKaw67nPF9UrBzyu-adVdRM_jFmHOJ7jH4a9A8-uiOXFxvqmjKzsnyAzJhKIhOU_on6pM27mw&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">posted to social media. "If you know of a senior in need, please direct them to the Choctaw Senior Citizens Center!"
CHOCTAW, OK
KOCO

Logan County animal shelter asks for help fixing wind damage

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Logan County animal shelter is working to fix wind damage that restricted animals from using its outdoor space. The main area of the Bella SPCA Rescue Center is filled with dogs, but the shelter needs its outdoor space to get puppies ready to find their forever homes.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

19-Year-Old Located After Emergency Alert In OKC

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a person they believed to be at-risk in Oklahoma City. The description OHP provided during the search described the person as a black female at around five feet, two inches tall, in a black hoodie and blue leggings. It is unknown what condition the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy