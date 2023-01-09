Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
KOCO
Oklahoma City pizza shop closing doors later this month
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City pizza shop is closing its doors after 18 months of serving the community. Venn Pizza on Britton announced Thursday that it's closing permanently. The Oklahoma City pizzeria's last day will be Saturday, Jan. 21. Open the video player above to see some of...
blackchronicle.com
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
Rustling up some grub: Stillwater Police, Animal Welfare wrangle cow in Olive Garden parking lot
Stillwater Police and Animal Welfare officers received a unique call Thursday.
Midwest City FD mourning passing of longtime firefighter
A local community is mourning the loss of a hero.
Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
405magazine.com
10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC
People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOCO
Post from police provides boost for Choctaw Senior Citizens Center
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A recent post from the Choctaw Police Department is giving a boost to a local senior center. "We have taken several calls recently where it appears some of our senior citizens would benefit from low-cost lunches and/or just socializing," Choctaw Police Department officials =AZX5V2R47u6iyfzW0LzZCd0R4wThuEKlgkyun9O_C1t9eB8K5w-Pje0KDVO97ib_3eUAV0pRQQ8F0iHvgYhYRshuvAcaG1rJJqGQLJKaw67nPF9UrBzyu-adVdRM_jFmHOJ7jH4a9A8-uiOXFxvqmjKzsnyAzJhKIhOU_on6pM27mw&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">posted to social media. "If you know of a senior in need, please direct them to the Choctaw Senior Citizens Center!"
Water leak leaves Oklahoma City man, pickup stuck in deep water outside business
It was a scary start to the morning for one Oklahoma City man with his truck getting stuck in 5-6 feet of water.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
okcfox.com
Gunshot victim found in the middle of a street in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to the area of Southeast 15th and High early Friday morning for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m., officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of the street.
KOCO
Logan County animal shelter asks for help fixing wind damage
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Logan County animal shelter is working to fix wind damage that restricted animals from using its outdoor space. The main area of the Bella SPCA Rescue Center is filled with dogs, but the shelter needs its outdoor space to get puppies ready to find their forever homes.
visitokc.com
TIGER SUGAR to Open First Location in Oklahoma City on Saturday Jan 14, 2023
Tiger Sugar, an internationally praised boba tea and drink brand known for ‘tiger stripes’ infused into all of their drinks with hand-poured syrups, this week announced they are officially opening their first location in Oklahoma City, OK on Saturday January 14, 2023. Recognized for using a proprietary 8-hour...
Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
KOCO
Interstate clear after crash causes extensive backup on I-240 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rollover crash involving three vehicles caused an extensive traffic backup Thursday morning on Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. just off the eastbound lanes of I-240 near Santa Fe Avenue. Sky 5 Pilot Chase Rutledge said the rollover crash caused about 3 miles of backup at one point.
News On 6
19-Year-Old Located After Emergency Alert In OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a person they believed to be at-risk in Oklahoma City. The description OHP provided during the search described the person as a black female at around five feet, two inches tall, in a black hoodie and blue leggings. It is unknown what condition the...
