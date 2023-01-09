ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

KIMT

Stewartville man pleads guilty over fatal overdose in Goodhue County

RED WING, Minn. – A Stewartville man has pleaded guilty for a drug death in Goodhue County. Brandon James Mann, 26, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter. Law enforcement says Mann and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, sold OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead of an overdose in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN

