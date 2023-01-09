ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Noblesville FD: Loose animals returned safely, were yaks not bison

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6BW3_0k8kuQi200

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Multiple yaks were loose on the roads of central Indiana Monday afternoon, according to a local fire department.

Noblesville Fire Department tweeted around 2 p.m. Monday that “there are bison loose” near 161st Street east of Hazel Dell Parkway. The department provided a photo as well:

Around 3:30 p.m., the department corrected itself, tweeting that the animals were yaks. The department also confirmed that the yaks had been returned safely to their property with the help of the Noblesville Police Department.

Originally, the fire department advised the public to use alternative routes to avoid the area.

