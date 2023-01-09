Want to get a head start on your outdoor decorating for spring - and save a bundle at the same time? Save on outdoor patio essentials before the warm weather sets in: Walmart has off-season outdoor patio finds at 50% off. If you enjoy discount shopping for off-season items or have already planned your spending budget for the beginning of the year, Walmart has great deals for you. Save on hammock camping chairs, hammock portable stands, and hammocks with stands and pillows. In addition, you’ll be prepared this spring with gardener greenhouses, and water sprinklers. Save on planters, stands, generators, and more. In addition, you’ll get free shipping and free 90-day returns.

2 DAYS AGO