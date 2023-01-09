ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts

1. Bartlett (7) 13-5 76

2. Hillsboro (1) 14-1 61

3. Cleveland 14-3 53

4. William Blount (1) 17-2 52

5. Germantown 14-3 45

6. Independence 16-3 42

7. Whitehaven 11-2 40

8. Memphis East 13-5 34

9. Gallatin 15-2 23

10. Franklin 14-3 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oak Ridge 17. Bradley Central 15. Walker Valley 12.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts

1. Livingston Academy (5) 15-0 84

2. Haywood County (1) 15-3 64

3. Lawrence County (2) 16-2 57

4. Crockett County 15-2 50

5. Stone Memorial 14-2 49

6. Fulton (1) 13-4 44

7. Melrose 11-4 32

8. Fayette Ware 14-6 26

10. Obion County 15-2 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 14. Upperman 13. Unicoi County 12.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts

1. East Nashville (9) 13-0 90

2. Fairview 13-2 68

3. Milan 13-3 59

4. Chuckey-Doak 15-2 57

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 13-3 44

6. Kingston 10-2 41

7. Douglass 10-8 29

8. Cascade 13-4 27

9. Cheatham County 14-5 25

10. Power Center Academy High School 10-8 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts

1. Middleton (5) 10-1 78

2. Clay County (3) 12-3 75

3. Richland 12-3 59

4. Hampton 11-5 56

5. East Robertson (1) 11-3 55

6. Eagleville 13-4 45

7. McKenzie 7-3 43

8. Gordonsville 13-4 24

9. Pickett County 10-6 19

10. North Greene 12-6 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts

1. Briarcrest (8) 21-1 89

2. Brentwood Academy (1) 11-2 70

3. CBHS 14-3 69

4. MBA 11-2 42

4. Christ Presbyterian Academy 13-4 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 21. Ensworth 12.

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts

1. Goodpasture (4) 13-1 85

2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 15-2 78

3. Davidson Academy 13-2 55

4. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 12-2 52

5. King's Academy 14-4 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Academy 32. First Assembly Christian 12.

———

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan.

