Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police identify victim in deadly shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man who was gunned down in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 9, has been identified. Jose Antonio Soto, 39, was killed near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, in an area between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said. An investigation by the Las...
7-month investigation into elderly exploitation leads to CCFD chief’s arrest
Henderson police arrested a man for elderly exploitation after at seven-month investigation.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police investigate shooting after suspects forced entry into residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court. Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates that two Black males “made forced...
‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las Vegas man arrested after shooting girlfriend’s friend ‘with benefits’ at trailer park: police
A Las Vegas man was arrested after shooting his girlfriend's friend "with benefits" at a trailer park Friday, according to Metro police.
Las Vegas man accused in deadly tow yard shooting ran from scene before turning self in, police say
A usually bustling business remained quiet on Wednesday, as employees of All-In Towing mourn their colleague, Jonet Dominguez.
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at downtown Las Vegas tow company
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 27-year-old Jaton Terrell Herder, police said in a news release.
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
Police make arrest in October murder at apartment complex
Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Kenny Richard into custody on Jan. 10. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge
news3lv.com
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Woman calls on community for help after friend dies …. A local woman is sharing the story of...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car
Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-report-homicide-near-arts-district/. Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of …. Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is...
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after firefighters find deceased woman in burning apartment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after fire crews located a deceased woman inside a burning apartment on Monday. According to Las Vegas police, crews from the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard at approximately 1:48 p.m. Monday.
Speeding motorcycle rider on meth accused of leading Las Vegas police on chase
A motorcycle rider who police suspect was high on meth led an officer on a chase near downtown Las Vegas before he hit a curb and flew off the bike, documents said.
Henderson police arrest 52-year-old for allegedly exploiting elderly
The City of Henderson Police Department arrested 52-year-old Steven Broadwell for allegedly exploiting the elderly Thursday.
Preliminary hearing rescheduled for man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer due in court
Tyson Hampton, 24, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors said Thai murdered Officer Thai while he responded to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 13, 2022. He faces 28 charges including open murde
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: 16-year-old McDonald’s employee shot toward crowd on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 16-year-old is facing felony charges after Las Vegas police said he fired a 9MM handgun in the direction of a crowd on the Fremont Street Experience. Na’Quintin Norsworthy was an employee at McDonald’s on Fremont Street. Witnesses said he fired at least four shots...
americanmilitarynews.com
18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school
A Las Vegas teenager died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at a southwest valley charter school, officials said. Jordan Brister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled on his cause of death as of Tuesday, but Amplus Academy school officials said the high school senior suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday on campus and was hospitalized.
