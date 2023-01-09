Read full article on original website
Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?
Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers’ injury report ahead of Seahawks clash is music to fans’ ears
The San Francisco 49ers enter the postseason as the hottest team in the entire NFL, having won 10 straight games to finish with a stellar 13-4 record. In doing so, the 49ers earned the second seed in the NFC and thus, they will face the lowest-seeded playoff team in the conference in the Seattle Seahawks. However, crazier upsets have happened before, so there are no guarantees that the 49ers would continue to steamroll the opposition. Thankfully, they won’t be missing as many crucial pieces for this all-important clash as first thought given their promising injury report.
3 injured 49ers return in 1st practice ahead of Wild Card Weekend
DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) This is a best-case scenario for the 49ers. Bosa is resting and Garoppolo was expected to be out. Thomas’ continued ankle issue isn’t great, but they’ve been able to replace him on special teams.
Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason. The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background. Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here: "Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote ...
Brock Purdy's, San Francisco 49ers' ongoing success
Once dubbed "Mister Irrelevant," Purdy’s early success solidified him as a star against Tampa Bay. That created demand for his jersey, and a problem for the team store.
2 Possible Destinations For 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
DeMeco Ryans, the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, is living something of a dream right now. He is in charge of the best defense in the NFL with a real shot at winning the Super Bowl in the coming weeks, and sometime in the next several months, he could end up becoming a head coach.
Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks NFL awards voters need to reconsider some of their choices. Shanahan pointed out Thursday that running back Christian McCaffrey was not named to either the Pro Bowl or the new players’ All-Pro team. McCaffrey was omitted in favor of Josh Jacobs on the All-Pro team, while Saquon Barkley,... The post Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers face enviable problem: Too many starts, not enough apparel in some cases
Santa Clara, CA - NFL playoff football is fueling a seemingly insatiable appetite in Santa Clara and beyond. Hundreds of 49ers fans milled about the team's store Thursday and snapped up merchandise ahead of Saturday's first-round game against Seattle. "Wearing that jersey, you feel like you’re part of the team....
