Wausau area obituaries January 9, 2022

DuWayne W. Marquardt

DuWayne William Marquardt, age 86, of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 2, 2023.

DuWayne was born on February 13, 1936 to the late William and Winifred (Bazile) Marquardt. He was baptized on January 16, 1938 at Grace Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine. After High School he met Shirley Zahrt at Schmidt’s Ballroom. The two were united in marriage on September 22, 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Town of Easton. They then moved to Appleton where they resided for 44 years and raised their four children. DuWayne was employed at AZCO as an Ironworker and later as a project manager. His work took him all over the United States, bidding jobs and often running them. He retired in 2002 after 55 years of service. He and Shirley then moved to Wausau permanently and spent winters in Florida.

DuWayne had an incredible sense of humor and loved to tease everyone. He was always willing to help those in need and had a heart of gold. He will surely be remembered by many for his desserts and especially his cookies, which he shared with so many. His favorite hobby was playing cards and nothing put a smile more on his face than winning against his kids. He loved spending as much time as he could with his family. He was a wonderful dad and we feel so blessed to have had wonderful parents. He was also a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

DuWayne is survived by his four children (brats): Kim (Sandra) Marquardt of Green Bay, Lori (Paul) Johnson of Thiensville, Kathy (Norman) Doan of Wausau and Todd Marquardt of Wausau. His eight grandchildren: Sara (Brett) Heeney of Fox Crossing, Jessica (Oleg) Dikhtyar of Green Bay, Andrew VanWeele of Texas, Derrick Cleveland of Wausau, Allison Cleveland of Kaukauna, Stephanie (TJ) Smotherman of Montana, Kyle (McKenzie) Marquardt of Seymour and Adam Marquardt of Seymour. Step-grandchildren Cody Winkler of Georgia, MiKenna (Ty) Williams of Spain and eight great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Germaine Krause of Milwaukee and sister-in-law Beverly Zahrt.

Besides his parents and wife Shirley, he was proceeded in death by brothers Donald, Vernon and Clifford, and sisters Margaret, Doris, Evelyn, Betty Lou and Berneice.

Visitation will be held from 9-11AM with Funeral Service to follow on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth St, Wausau, WI 54401. The Rev. Jeffrey Mahnke as well as DuWayne’s grandson Andy VanWeele will officiate. The service will be available via livesteam for those who are unable to attend and can be accessed by visiting DuWayne’s obituary page at www.helke.com. Committal will be at Restlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or school.

Delores R. Hegna

Delores Ruth Hegna June 21st 1933 to December 29th 2022 , she was 89 years old. Delores died peacefully in her sleep on December 29, 2022 at Aspirus Hospital. Delores was truly one of a kind. She was absolutely a joy to have in our lives. She was happy, fun to be around, and really loved her many pets throughout the years. She enjoyed going up north camping, fishing, campfires, (family time )and her occasional trips to the casinos. Now she will continue her journey with her sister Lorraine, brother Charles, father and mother, Floyd and Isabella Hegna. She is survived by: Sister, Shirley Hegna. Brother, James (Ann) Hegna. Nieces: Patty (Todd) Hitz, Cathy Smith, Robert Smith. Great Nieces and Nephews: Danielle Hitz, Todd Jr (Janelle) Hitz and Bobby (Hannah) Smith.

A private service will be held at Helke Funeral Home.

A Special Thank You to all the nurses and Doctors whom took special care of Delores.

Delores was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Ruth E. Henrich

Ruth Elaine Henrich, 89, of Weston, passed away on January 8, 2023, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. She was born on September 16, 1933, to the late Edward and Martha Wanless in Merrill, Wisconsin. She graduated from Merrill High School, and on July 17, 1954, she married Arthur Henrich at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. Ruth and Art lived in Merrill until 1976, when they moved to Weston, Wisconsin.

Over the years, Ruth worked various jobs, including selling Avon, Home Interiors, and Tupperware, as well as working at Eastbay. In later years, she and Art took pleasure in spending time at their camper by Lake Nokomis in Tomahawk and going out to eat. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Kubichek from Weston; a son, Steve (Joy) from Rothschild; five grandchildren, Melissa Boehm (Corry), Jason Kubichek, Chris (Tasha) Kubichek, Will Henrich, and Katie (Dan) Schneekloth; and eight great grandchildren, Gabe, Bryce and Kale Boehm, Christian and Audrey Kubichek, and Evelyn, Micah and Vivian Schneekloth.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Martha Wanless; her husband, Art; and her siblings, Louella Koehler, William Wanless, and Doris Lange.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:30 am at The Shepherd’s House, 6300 Bittersweet Road, Wausau with visitation beginning at 10:30 am. Pastor Justin Spady will officiate. Burial at Merrill Memorial Park will take place in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Shepherd’s House.

Ruth’s family wishes to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital and the palliative care staff for their compassion and care.

Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting the family.

VerJean D. Smith

On the afternoon of January 6, 2023 beloved VerJean D. Smith, age 86, passed away peacefully at Wausau Manor. VerJean was born to the late Vernon and Doris Smith in Wausau, Wisconsin. She graduated from Wausau High School at the age of 18 and started working immediately for Wausau Insurance. She worked most of her life as a claims processor.

VerJean had many passions, one of them being traveling. She traveled to Ireland five times in her life, and attended many world fairs. She was a very serious dog enthusiast; she was part of a kennel club and took dog training classes with her own dogs so she could show them in competitions. She was a simple lady with a love for the outdoors including water skiing, tubing, and deer hunting. VerJean even rode her bicycle until she was 80 years old.

Post retirement, VerJean worked at Lamers Bus for 20 years. She loved sharing stories about all her bus passengers.

VerJean is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by sisters; Sandra (Jeffrey) Peterson, Mosinee, Wisconsin and Janell (James) Solinsky, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and brother; Brian (Abby) Smith, McKenney, Texas.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at First English Lutheran Church, 402 N 3rd Avenue, Wausau with a visitation beginning at 10 am.

VerJean’s family would like to thank Aspirus Palliative Care, Dr. Bolan, and Wausau Manor for the exceptional care they provided.

In lieu flowers, please make donations to Marathon County Humane Society.

Gerald J. Ziegel

Gerald J. Ziegel, 86, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Applegate Terrace under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on March 19, 1936 in the town of Hamburg to the late Ervin and Norma (Voigt) Ziegel. Gerald grew up on the family farm in the town of Stettin. On October 4, 1958, he married the former Florence Mijal at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau. They celebrated 64 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed fishing, bowling, birdwatching and Ziegel family vacations up north each summer.

In his younger years, Jerry enjoyed playing baseball and fastpitch softball. As his family grew, he retired from playing ball and began coaching his sons in Little League. He enjoyed watching his kids in their activities and sporting events. And when his grandkids came, he was their biggest fan. He had a special place in his heart for his grand dogs and they all adored him. Some of his favorite times were in the woods hunting with family. His other hobbies included golf, woodworking, and any type of carpenter work. He was soft spoken with a quick wit. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 in Wausau. He was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Church. He worked for Pauly Cheese for many years and retired from Moduline Windows in Wausau.

Above all, time spent with Florence and family was what he treasured.

Survivors include his wife, Florence; his four children, Sandy (Todd) Hass of Wausau, Jim (Dawn) Ziegel of Merrill, Jeff (Lori) Ziegel of Wausau, and Donna (Jon) Martin of DePere; grandchildren, Matt, Megan, Amie (Jason), Josh, Sheena (Adam), Travis, Larissa (Maggie), Brett (Lauren), Jarrod, Joseph (Kailin), and Alexandria; great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Owen and Staci; siblings, Janice Ruplinger, Ervin Ziegel Jr., Kenneth (Beverly) Ziegel, and Rosemary (Dave) Groth; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Norma Ziegel; sisters and brothers-in-law, Imogene (Walter) Niewolny and Isabelle (Wyman) Ruplinger; brother and sister-in-law, Elton (Carol) Ziegel; brother-in-law, Ivan Ruplinger; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ziegel.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth Street, Wausau, with Rev. Jeffrey Mahnke officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Entombment will take place in the Restlawn Chapel Mausoleum, town of Texas, with military honors accorded by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Rest in Peace Pops !

Cecilia T. Zins

Cecilia “Ceil” T. Zins, 98, formerly of S. Ninth Avenue, Wausau, died Friday January 6, 2023 at Mountain Terrace, Wausau, under the compassionate care of St. Croix Hospice and the many caregivers at Mountain Terrace.

She was born April 26, 1924, in Marathon, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Gassner) Krautkramer. On September 23, 1947, she married Emil J. Zins at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Following their marriage, they farmed in Rocky Ridge in Mosinee, before moving to Wausau.

Ceil was a homemaker and enjoyed helping others through various volunteer works. Her Faith and involvement at Holy Name Catholic Church was very important to her. Among her many involvements there, she had served as Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister, Lay Leader of Prayer, co-ordinator of communion to the homebound and she was a very active member of St. Regina Circle of St. Catherine Council. Ceil and Emil enjoyed traveling and playing sheepshead with friends and relatives.

Survivors include a sister, Irene Cihlar, a brother, Lyle Krautkramer; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emil on March 25, 2016; and her siblings and in-laws; Dolores (Clarence) Rader, Florence (Oscar) Witberler, Carl (Mary) Krautkramer, Joseph (Sylvia) Krautkramer, Leroy Krautkramer, Alois (Lillian) Krautkramer, Marie (Earl Larabee) (Roman) Gau, Ervin Cihlar, LaVerne Krautkramer.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday January 10, 2023 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a parish and St. Catherine Council rosary service at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Ceil during her time with them. Special thanks to the residents and staff at Mountain Terrace for the love and support through the years-they were like family to Ceil and she treasured that relationship. We further would like to extend a special thank you to her neighbors on South Ninth Avenue for their years of friendship.

We are going to miss you Auntie, especially at our family gatherings and card game tables.

Virjean M. Knauf

Virjean Marie Knauf, 84, of Marathon, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 24, 1938, to Henry and Marie (Imhoff) Furger in Wausau. On May 2, 1959, she married Robert Knauf at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel. They shared 63 blessed years of marriage.

After high school, Virjean worked for a short time at Employers Mutual. After marriage, she became a full-time homemaker, and was a devoted wife and loving mother. She spoke often of being blessed with wonderful children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Virjean and Robert enjoyed camping, fishing, biking, gathering with friends to play cards, and travelling. They travelled all 50 states, Canada, and enjoyed several trips to Europe. Many warm memories were made with all the family during camping and fishing outings up north. Virjean also enjoyed gardening, especially flowers.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; three sons, Daniel (Jane), Donald (Lori), and Andrew (Susie); seven grandchildren, David (Vanessa) Knauf, Stefanie (Aaron) Gander, Angela (Nick) Collins, Travis Knauf, Tyler (Danielle) Knauf, Haley Knauf, and Alyssa Knauf; two step-grandchildren, Kristin Moore and Jason (Becca) Moore; and great-grandchildren, Allie, Lucas, and Owen Gander, Olivia Knauf, and Everette Knauf.

Virjean is further survived by her sister, Mary (Fran Arndt) Hermes; three brothers, Laverne Furger, Norman (Sally) Furger, Randy (Cindy Steinke) Furger; sister-in-law, Pat Furger; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marie Furger; brother, Ralph Furger; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Furger, Cindy Furger, Joyce Thomas, and Pat Hau; and brothers-in-law, Dick Knauf and Leon Thomas.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Special thanks to Dr. Peterson and staff at Aspirus Cancer Center, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, and to the staff at Mount View Care Center for the kind and compassionate care of Virjean.

Lori A. Hack

Lori A. Hack, 61, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, peacefully at her home.

She was born June 24, 1961 in Wausau, daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Hassel) Gill. On July 19, 1980, she married Thomas Hack at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marathon City.

Lori was a homemaker and an amazing “Nana” to her precious grandkids who she adored. She enjoyed taking long walks outside, reading, and taking care of her home. Lori was extremely thoughtful and always looking for ways to make others feel loved.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Hack; daughter, Melissa (Dan) Hager; son, Tyler (Anna Koepke) Hack; grandchildren, Cameron and Addilyn Hager; brothers, Kenneth (Beth) Gill and Gary Gill; Uncle and Aunt, Herbert (Sue) Hassel and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Victoria Gill and Krin Triplet and step-father, John Burish.

In honor of Lori’s wishes, the family will be having a private celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Robert W. Steppert

Robert W Steppert, age 83, of Merrill, WI passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 3, 2023.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sandra, four daughters; Deborah Kufahl (Brian), Holly Schield (Greg), Connie Grendzinski (David) and Penny Shook (Jim), 8 grandchildren; Faith Rhode (Chad), Jessica Bumbaca (Patrick) , Kimberly Schield-Conradt (John), Nicole Cimino (Tom), Lindsey Kottke (Ben), Ryan Kufahl (Morgan), Travis Grendzinski (Sarah), and Brandon Grendzinski. 13 great grandchildren; Payge and Dylan Lincoln, Reece and Andrew Rhode, Frankie and Christopher Bumbaca, Kayli (Justin)Lane, Kadin Conradt, Connor and Kenley Cimino, Eli and Wyatt Kottke, and Bryson Grendzinski. 1 great great granddaughter; Karter Sankey . And several nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time with; he was known as the favorite uncle by many.

Robert was the son of the late Carl and Edith Steppert. He was born and grew up in the Wausau area. He is preceded in death by three brothers; Ted, Roland and Carl; Three sisters; Ellen, Barbara and Beverly.

He attended Wausau High School and later a technical school where he learned electrical and wiring. He enjoyed shopping for a bargain, fishing, spending time outdoors, sports cars, motorcycles, building, traveling and deer hunting (he was a gentleman hunter because he never shot any deer).

Robert worked in the building industry, then later, worked for the City of Wausau for many years as a maintenance technician for the Sewage and Treatment Department. He made friends easily and talked to everyone! Robert lived life to the fullest. He loved spending time with his grandchildren taking them to the county fairs, car shows, Friday fish frys, brat cookouts, watching NASCAR and spending time up north where he taught the boy’s and their friends to fish. He was proud of his family and would do anything for them. He made everyone who knew him laugh, at all the crazy stories he shared. Our family is grateful to know that Robert is finally at peace.

A Private family memorial will be held to celebrate his life.

Joel S. Wincentsen

Joel Steven Wincentsen, age 47, of Wittenberg passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2023. His life ended much too soon, and countless family and friends are mourning his sudden and tragic passing. Joel was a quiet soul, a man of few words who valued kindness, respect, and honesty. He had a smile that spoke volumes and a smirk that would keep you guessing. The loves of his life are his children, grandchildren, and family. Joel is survived by his three sons, Austin (Maile Mahannah) Wincentsen, Abe Wincentsen, Landon (Aleah Petrosa) Prey; granddaughters, Auri and Juniper and wife, April Wincentsen. Additionally, he leaves behind his loving parents, Greg and Linda Wincentsen; siblings, Chad (Fay Genskow) Wincentsen, Matt (Jessica) Wincentsen and Jennifer (Arthur) Werner; paternal grandmother, Violet Wincentsen; nieces and nephews, Kaeden, Trevor, Amelia, Samantha (Mike), Kyle (Ashley Lorbiecki), Robert (Emily Meshak), Jacob, Maycee, Cameron, Waylon and Emma and a great-niece, Lucy.

Through marriage, Joel was loved by many in-laws. Mother and father in-law, Steve and Julie Prey; sisters in-law, Sarah (Mike) Thiel, Kristen (Nick) Desrochers, Laura (Dru) Heier and Heather (Ken) Price; nieces and nephews, Anthony, Jackson, Olivia, Carson, Dane, Easton, Blake, Theo, Max, Owen, Mallory and Calvin. Other important people in Joel’s life include Michele Hart, mother of his son and special friend, Gloria Lorge and her son Noah and countless other relatives and friends. Joel will be greatly missed by Charlie and Jax, his furry companions.

Joel graduated from Wittenberg Birnamwood High School where he was a star athlete and still holds the record in the 400 meter dash. Later in life, his love of sports was passed down to his sons and numerous youth of which he coached in basketball, baseball, and football in the Tigerton and surrounding communities. Joel was more than a coach; he was a role model and mentor and his players were like family to him.

Joel most recently worked at Homme Home as the maintenance supervisor where he loved spending time with the residents, his “Homme Honey’s”. Formerly, he was self-employed where he designed and installed beautiful hardwood flooring. He was a true craftsman with an artistic gift to turn every project into something unique and beautiful; he took great pride in adding character to functional spaces.

Joel’s sense of adventure was magnetic. Whether competing in grueling Strongman competitions and Spartan Races with his “Wolf Pack”, backpacking and camping in the Porcupine Mountains or simply enjoying a quiet reprieve on the pontoon with his family and friends; he was creating memories chalked full of laughter, wisecracks, and happiness.

Joel was many things to many people: coach, co-worker, friend, son, husband, and perhaps most importantly, father. He was a man of many interests, and he certainly shared his passions with his friends and family. Whether it be a hunting buddy, gardening partner, connoisseur of specialty coffee or craft beers, Advocare coach, teammate, and so much more, Joel was devoted.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell Wincentsen and Clifton and Dorothy Voltz; uncle, Timm Voltz; aunt, Marcia Hoffman; and grandparents-in-law, Roger Prey and Edwin Trzecinski.

Please join family and friends on Saturday, January 14th, 2023, to honor Joel’s life. A Visitation will be held from 12Noon until 130pm at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg with a celebration of life to follow at Stars & Strikes Bar, Tigerton from 2pm-6pm. Please honor us in sharing fond memories over a beer, just the way Joel would have wanted.

“This life. This night. Your story. Your pain. Your hope. It matters. All of it matters.” -Jamie Tworkowski

If you or a loved one are in a dark place, there is help and your life is worth living. Call 988 (Suicide and Crisis Lifeline)

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your organization of choice that supports mental health and/or suicide awareness.

