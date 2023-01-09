ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

James Webb Telescope Finds Its First Exoplanet

There's a new heavy hitter in the hunt for planets beyond our solar system. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope — the next-generation observatory that has already beamed back some of the clearest and most stunning views of the universe — was used for the first time to confirm the existence of an exoplanet, scientists announced Wednesday.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy