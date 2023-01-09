Read full article on original website
Greenville police looking for suspect in stabbing death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search is on by Greenville Police for a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Jan. 6. George Wesley Tyson III, 35, of Greenville is wanted in the murder of Broderick Harris, 34, officials said. On Jan. 6 at around 11:30 a.m., Greenville police responded to ECU Health […]
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
cbs17
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
cbs17
Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
Raleigh car theft up; Man who left vehicle running is latest victim
A Raleigh man who left his car running while he went into a convenience store learned the hard way that's not a great idea.
jocoreport.com
Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space
SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
cbs17
Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
cbs17
Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
$25K reward for information on 3 unsolved NC murders, Governor’s office offers
Governor Roy Cooper's office is offering a reward for information about several unsolved murder cases around the state.
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
WITN
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
Winterville PD release sketch of shooting suspect
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is seeking help from the community in an attempted murder case from last December. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home in the Kinsey Loop area, near Jessica Drive, on Dec. 10. The victim suffered multiple […]
wcti12.com
Woman arrested for insurance fraud post Hurricane Florence
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A woman was arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and N.C. Department of Insurance for insurance fraud. Laura Louise Gray, 54, of Empire Blvd. in Jacksonville was charged with:. Obtaining property by false pretense. Insurance fraud. Exploiting/disabling elder trust. Ms. Gray was hired by...
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
cbs17
Man taken to hospital after shooting in east Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot along an east Raleigh street on Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard, one block north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police. When...
