Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Minnesota Beats Ohio State For First Big Ten Basketball WinFlurrySportsColumbus, OH
Celebrate MLK Day: events and more for the holidayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
Record-Herald
Washington Municipal Court civil credit news
Hattie Jackson II Inc., 1215 Gregg St., Washington C.H., Ohio v. Karen Edwards, 1215 Gregg St. Apt. 201, Washington C.H., Ohio, for forcible entry and detainer, claims amount $15,000, was dismissed. City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio v. Robert Crabtree, 1411 Reservoir Ct., Washington...
Record-Herald
Bishop Ready defeats Blue Lions, 66-30
It was a match-up of two teams having fine seasons when the Bishop Ready Silver Knights from Columbus visited Washington High School to take on the Blue Lions Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Blue Lions were 12-2 going in while Ready stood at 10-0. In the end it was a good...
Record-Herald
Lady Lions fall to New Hope, 51-43
CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity basketball team played the New Hope Christian Academy team Tuesday, Jan. 3. New Hope won this game, 51-43. Washington led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and 29-26 at the half. The game turned in the third quarter with...
thecomeback.com
C.J. Stroud taught Ohio State backups one major thing
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, who every NFL expert expects to declare for the draft and go in the first round later this year, is still technically the starting quarterback in Columbus. Fans, however, are turning their focus to what the future might hold in backups Kyle McCord and...
Record-Herald
Horizon Athletic welcomed to WCH
On Wednesday, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of local Trey Tompkins’ new athletic and physical fitness training facility, Horizon Athletic. Horizon Athletic is located at 150 W. East St. in downtown Washington Court House. According to Tompkins, “The priority...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
Another Key Player Is Coming Back To Ohio State Next Season
Ohio State received a major boost to its 2023 offensive line on Wednesday morning. Offensive lineman Matt Jones announced he will be returning to school for a sixth year of eligibility. Jones started 11 of 12 regular season games for the Buckeyes at right guard in 2022, as well as the team's ...
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Dino Babers Today
Apparently, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers wasn't impressed by the way Ohio State finished this college football season. Babers ranked Ohio State the lowest out any coach who participated in the final Coaches Poll for this season. He ranked the Buckeyes as the No. 7 team in the country. For ...
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Record-Herald
Student charged for allegedly having knives at WHS
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 16-year-old Washington High School student has been charged by police for allegedly being in possession of two knives on school property. On Monday afternoon while school was in session, assistant principal Jennifer Miller searched the student’s purse for a vape device after the purse was being passed around to other students, according to the Washington Police Department report. While searching for the vape device, Miller reportedly found two knives — a pocket knife and a butterfly knife with a four-inch blade — concealed inside.
Record-Herald
Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes
CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
NBC4 Columbus
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. NBC Today FAA delays. NBC Today FAA grounds all flights nationwide. NBC Today FAA...
WSYX ABC6
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
lara-mom.com
The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one
This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
