INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters on Thursday rescued a 60-year-old woman from an embankment after her husband said she fell and became stuck the day before. The Indianapolis Fire Department said her husband claimed she fell at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He told them he tried for hours to pull her to safety but eventually called 911 the next morning, per IFD.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO