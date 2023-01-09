“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses

Read full article on original website
West Monroe man accused of driving while intoxicated; claimed he swerved vehicle trying to eat chicken legs
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, at 3:09 AM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle traveling on Cypress Street when the driver straddled the fog line. According to officers, the vehicle was also traveling nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. After authorities initiated...
Farmerville man accused of burglarizing and looting apartments of tornado victims; arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In December 2022, Farmerville Police were informed that a burglary took place at an evacuated apartment complex after the area experienced tornado damage. According to authorities, three apartments were burglarized and the residents’ belongings were stolen within a two-week period between December 25, 2022, and January 8, 2023.
Ruston man accused of robbing Marion convenience store workers at gunpoint
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 2, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed Robbery complaint at a convenience store in Marion, La. Deputies learned that a male suspect demanded money while pointing a handgun at the store’s cashier. According to deputies, they identified...
Farmerville man wanted for Murder has been taken into custody, authorities confirm
UPDATE (01/12/2023): According to authorities, Jamario Lewis was taken into custody by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on January 12, 2023, in Cotton Valley, La. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder,...
West Monroe duo allegedly seen taking items from donation bin; arrested for drug offenses
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, Inc.
UPSO reports drug arrest totals
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates released a report Monday reporting 23 drug arrests in the parish for the months of November and December. “We are committed to fighting the drug issue in Union Parish,” said Gates. “I commend the officers for doing their jobs and their commitment to the citizens of this parish.” November-December Drug Arrest Tony Smith Farmerville Distribution of Schedule I Distribution of Schedule II Bond: $70,000.00 Nicholas Calup Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $21,500.00 Roger Antley Downsville Possession of Schedule III Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $20,000.00 Christopher Dixon Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Bond: $40,000.00 Christopher Dixon Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Bond: $80,000.00 John Lowery Calhoun Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $13,500.00 Malik Johnson Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $21,500.00 Markeivon Hill Monroe Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $35,500.00 David Morris Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $18,500.00 Qualandro Bilberry Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $10,000.00 Aubrey Manning Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $18,500.00 Justin Perkins Farmerville Possession of Schedule II Bond: $2500.00 Keith Chamblin Calhoun Possession of Schedule II Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $11,500.00 Nicholas McQueen Farmerville Possession Schedule II Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $50,000.00 William Langston Farmerville Possession of Schedule II Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $50,000.00 Felix Miller Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $45,000.00 Pete Billiot Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institutions Bond: $21,500.00 George Barrett Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $21,500.00 Harold Mathews Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $21,500.00 Kataysia Barnes Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $7,5000.00 Roy Brantley Marion Possession of Legend Drug Bond: $500.00 Kelsea Kelly Bernice Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $10,500.00 Kelli Mitcham Eros Possession of Schedule II Bond: $10,000.00.
Deputies arrest 14-year-old boy after threats were made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools, authorities confirm
UPDATE (01/12/2023; 3:57 PM): On January 12, 2023, around 3:56 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding threats made against two Ouachita Parish schools earlier in the day. According to deputies, a 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats against the schools via social media on January 11, 2023. The juvenile was arrested and […]
Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting
Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
Farmerville police make arrest in Union Villa Apartments burglaries
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department has made an arrest in relation to the burglaries and looting of apartments that had been evacuated following the Dec. 13, 2022, Farmerville tornado. FPD says three apartments were reported to have been burglarized during a two-week period between Dec. 25 and...
West Monroe woman sells her mother’s car for $100, police say
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Redcut Road due to a theft complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim, who advised that her 2002 Toyota Camry was missing from her residence.
Mangham police investigate reports of shots fired
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department responded to a call reporting shots being fired near the 100 block of Hixon St. around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. This is an ongoing investigation with the Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Perry Fleming asks...
School nurse notice makeup covering 5-year-old student’s black eye; Monroe mother arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, at 11:20 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a school in reference to a battery on a juvenile student. Upon arrival, the school’s nurse advised authorities that she noticed a 5-year-old student had makeup covering their eye. According to the...
West Monroe Police searching for people of interest in Theft investigation
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on December 22, 2022. According to police, the individuals in the picture below are people of interest in the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals, contact […]
Bastrop police search home for firearms, 2 arrested
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says they found multiple firearms and narcotics during a search on Jan. 6, 2023. After two incidents involving firearms resulted in one individual being shot, Bastrop police, with the help of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, searched a residence in Bastrop.
Bastrop shooting investigation lands 2 men in jail; more arrests expected
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting. During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, […]
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
Authorities to investigate Mangham’s Tuesday night shooting; no suspects identified
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mangham Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Hixon Street. According to police, no suspects have been identified. Mangham Police and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation into the shooting and are asking the public […]
Men arrested for drugs, gun
A traffic stop by a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff ended with the arrest of a 28-year-old man on drug and weapon charges. Lemarco Lee Walker of Ruston was stopped on U.S. Highway 80 near Grambling Monday morning for speeding. When an officer approached the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected. Walker admitted he and the passengers had been.
Bastrop man wanted for 2020 double homicide, police say
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2020, Bastrop Police responded to a shooting at the dead end of Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Lorenz Toston and 20-year-old Jacoby Carter who were deceased in a vehicle. After an extensive investigation, officers received two Felony...
Man arrested for simple battery
A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday for simple battery after he allegedly started a fight at a medical treatment center in Ruston. Officers responded to the facility on U.S. Highway 80 about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where they were told by staff that Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 39, possibly struck a victim in the face. The victim said Martinez-Hernandez hit him in the face and he in turn attempted to defend himself.
