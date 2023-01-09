ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Walker apartment complex Monday afternoon.

It happened at Green Ridge Apartments, on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW.

    Firefighters respond to a fire at Green Ridge Apartments on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW in Walker on Jan. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Chad Tropea)
    Firefighters respond to a fire at Green Ridge Apartments on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW in Walker on Jan. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Chad Tropea)
    Firefighters respond to a fire at Green Ridge Apartments on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW in Walker on Jan. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Chad Tropea)
    Firefighters respond to a fire at Green Ridge Apartments on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW in Walker on Jan. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Chad Tropea)
    Firefighters respond to a fire at Green Ridge Apartments on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW in Walker on Jan. 9, 2023.
    Firefighters respond to a fire at Green Ridge Apartments on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW in Walker on Jan. 9, 2023.
    Firefighters respond to a fire at Green Ridge Apartments on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW in Walker on Jan. 9, 2023.
    Firefighters respond to a fire at Green Ridge Apartments on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW in Walker on Jan. 9, 2023.
    Firefighters respond to a fire at Green Ridge Apartments on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW in Walker on Jan. 9, 2023.

A News 8 crew on scene saw smoke billowing from an apartment building and multiple agencies responding.

Residents told News 8 firefighters rescued at least two cats, along with a R2-D2 Star Wars action figure and a $300 lightsaber.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries. Residents were evacuated from the building.

The American Red Cross was called to help those displaced by the fire.

