COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
NBC Bay Area
Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?
Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win
Seattle Seahawks fans had a cool way of thanking the Detroit Lions for getting them into the playoffs with a win over the Green Bay Packers. The Lions revealed Friday that the Seahawks and their fans had donated over $20,000 to the Detroit Lions foundation following the Lions’ 20-16 win over the Packers. The donations... The post Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Bay Area
49ers Injury Report: Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks Back to Face Seahawks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ injury list heading into the first round of the playoffs is about as short as it has been all season. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks have been fully cleared to return to action for the 49ers, when the club opens the postseason on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Bay Area
49ers Overreactions: Will Brock Purdy Wilt Under NFL Playoff Pressure?
49ers overreactions: Will Purdy wilt under playoff pressure? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It has already been a wild ride for the 49ers from the offseason to the end of the regular season. Now, the stakes are exponentially higher. The 49ers open the NFL playoffs not with Trey Lance...
NBC Bay Area
Seahawks Scheming to Rock Brock Purdy's Veteran-Like Comfort Level Vs. 49ers
Seahawks scheming to disrupt Purdy's veteran-like composure originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Rookie Brock Purdy has passed every test thrown his way, but the 49ers quarterback faces the highest stakes of his career Saturday when the Seattle Seahawks visit Levi's Stadium during Super Wild Card Weekend. Seahawks defensive coordinator...
NBC Bay Area
Nick Bosa, Fred Warner Among Six 49ers on 2022 NFL AP All-Pro Teams
Bosa, Warner among six 49ers on 2022 NFL AP All-Pro Teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If the 49ers' current 10-game winning streak wasn't enough evidence that they have one of the most talented rosters in football, it became crystal clear Friday when the Associated Press unveiled its annual NFL All-Pro Teams list for the 2022 season.
NBC Bay Area
Damar Hamlin Heading Home After Being Discharged From Buffalo Hospital
Damar Hamlin is on his way home. The Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, the team announced on Wednesday. “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,”Jamie Nadler, MD, the care team lead for Hamlin, said.
