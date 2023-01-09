Seattle Seahawks fans had a cool way of thanking the Detroit Lions for getting them into the playoffs with a win over the Green Bay Packers. The Lions revealed Friday that the Seahawks and their fans had donated over $20,000 to the Detroit Lions foundation following the Lions’ 20-16 win over the Packers. The donations... The post Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO