‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 138: Giants Heading Into Playoffs Healthy, Determined

By Jake Brown
New York Post
 4 days ago
Getty Images

None of us thought we would be getting ready for a Giants playoff game this week when the season started.

This is Season 4 of the “Blue Rush” podcast and finally it has happened. Big Blue will gear up to play the Vikings in a wild-card playoff matchup in Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They closed their season with all the backups getting a chance to play, including third-string QB Davis Webb. What an effort they got from Webb and company, fighting the NFC-leading Eagles to the final few minutes, falling 22-16. A bunch of backups showed grit in a game that meant nothing for the Giants and everything for the Eagles. Brian Daboll and the coaching staff have done an unbelievable job with this roster.

But the job ain’t done yet. If the Giants lose in Minnesota on Sunday, sure it would still be considered a successful season…but that is definitely not the mentality this team has, nor should it. The Giants have a legit chance to beat the Vikings, who they nearly beat in Minnesota two weeks ago. They are playing with house money and you never know what will happen when the playoffs come around. Lawrence Tynes knows it well, being a part of two Giants Super Bowl championship teams that were heavy underdogs going into the postseason.

Tynes, Paul Schwartz, Brandon London and I break down what we saw in Philly Sunday and look ahead to the Giants-Vikings playoff game on a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast. You can listen below, wherever you get podcasts or watch the show below on the New York Post Sports YouTube page.

Blue Rush Podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz & Brandon London:
  • GIANTS BACKUPS SHOW FIGHT: Heck of an effort from the Giants backups to fight hard and be in the game in the fourth quarter. This was important for the reserves to play well and keep them in the game. Even Kenny Golladay caught his first Giants touchdown pass.
  • DAVIS WEBB: He is built to be a coach on offense, whether a QB coach or offensive coordinator. Paul says he sees him being the next big time young offensive coach in the future. Everyone felt good for Webb, finally getting his chance to start a game.
  • DAVE GETTLEMAN: Reacting to Paul’s conversation with the former Giants GM. Gettleman drafted/signed/traded for many of the key pieces on this roster. He was not a good GM, but he left some valuable players on this team that have set the Giants up for success this year.
  • GIANTS @ VIKINGS WILD CARD MATCHUP: Giants are playing with house money. They are going into the playoffs healthy and against a team they know they can beat. They lost on a 61-yard field goal on Christmas Eve in Minnesota. They now will have a few key players on defense back on the field.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHlSKIEEpUU?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “ Blue Rush ,” a New York Giants podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Give “Blue Rush” a 5 star rating on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and write a new review on Apple Podcasts.

