WSAW
Rhinelander PIE launches 2023 golden apple award program
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - To recognize innovation and professionalism in local educators, Rhinelander Partners in Education has launched the 2023 Golden Apple Award program. “The work our educators do in our community is critically important. Seeing our teachers work, providing the best possible opportunity for all our children, does not go unnoticed. The hard work, dedication, and innovation exhibited needs to be recognized,” said Amy Vanney, Rhinelander PIE Board President.
Rhinelander food pantry bringing back CANtastic event for 11th year
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry and The Rouman Cinema are excited to sponsor their 11th CANtastic event. The CANtastic Steering Committee is actively seeking ‘build teams’ to participate in this fun community event. The competition is open to any group or organization in the Rhinelander area. This year’s Build Day will be Feb. 11 at The Rouman Cinema. The CANtastic creations will be on display for two weeks to allow the public to view and judge them.
DHS awards over $25,000 to Portage County Adult Day Center
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded the Adult Day Center of Portage County $27,500 to enhance marketing efforts. This funding is part of a total of $17.3 million awarded to 69 organizations statewide. These grants are intended to improve Medicaid home and community-based services that help older adults or those who have disabilities.
Kid’s clothing closet seeks donations, also in need of volunteers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A project by the United Way of Marathon County to provide new or gently used clothing for all children sizes is seeking donations. For the last 18 years, Rebecca’s Closet has served anyone who needs clothing for their children. It was started in 2005 by Kathy Volkmann, who was the Vice President of Clover Belt Credit Union. Kathy was helping a social worker gather clothing for a family when she offered clothes that her niece Rebecca, outgrew.
Wausau to receive 2023 Audrey Nelson Award for property redevelopment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has been chosen to receive the 2023 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Ponderosa Motel property on Grand Avenue into the Ross Avenue Apartments. The city will be recognized at the NCDA’s winter...
Boys & Girls Club of Wausau opens doors to area kids on MLK Day
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Schools being closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day has a lot of area children with a lot of free time on their hands. The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau has decided to open up their facility to all teens, regardless of membership, on Monday from 1-4 p.m. for a series of special presentations. All club members will get to enjoy the entire day of celebratory activities including celebrating civil rights and diversity, art projects, a career tour at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, and a modern Hmong art demonstration including hip-hop dancing and mixed martial arts.
Mid-State hosts local high school students in 20th annual DECA competition
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - High school students representing 13 area school districts gathered at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday for the annual District 2 DECA District Competition. It marks the 20th year Mid-State has hosted the event and they celebrated the occasion with 20 giveaways representing...
Presentation on Unhoused Population
Stevens Point Warming Center seeking more volunteers, donations as need increases. Forum attendees discuss how Marsy's Law affects the criminal justice system in Marathon Co. Chef with mission to give convicts a second chance will share story in central Wisconsin. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Common council hosts public forum on unhoused population in Wausau area
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council on Tuesday had a chance to hear from people on the front lines about what challenges face the unhoused population. Police Chief Ben Bliven gave a presentation based on the findings of the new community resource specialist. “The mayor asked if I would present to the City Council what city efforts have been made to assist the unhoused population and try to resolve that problem,” Chief Bliven said.
Wausau city leaders celebrate clean water, reflecting on PFAS challenge 1 year after telling the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, Wausau announced its municipal drinking water is “PFAS free,” after its new water treatment facility came online with new mitigation systems. It comes nearly a year after another announcement, sharing that all of its municipal wells had levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above recommended state standards at the time.
Wisconsin Brass Quintet to perform in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Arts Council of South Wood County said it’s proud to present the Wisconsin Brass Quintet will perform on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids located at 1801 16th St. South. Regarded as one of the “superb...
Gov. Evers holds listening session in Wausau regarding budget issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau was the stop Thursday on a statewide tour by Gov. Tony Evers. It’s a series of listening sessions called ‘Do the Right Thing,’ that’s meant to inform the structuring of the next state budget. After some brief introductory comments by the...
Headlining acts released for Riverfront Rendezvous 2023
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Riverfront Rendezvous will return for its 39th year in 2023 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point. The annual Riverfront Rendezvous Community Festival will kick off on June 30 and run the entire weekend through July 2. The festival features three stages of musical entertainment and provides free, family-fun activities with no tickets or entrance fee required.
Radon exposure leads to second highest cause of lung cancer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, daycares in Wisconsin will be required to test for radon. If levels are at or above four picocuries per liter of air, daycares will have to mitigate. Radon isn’t just dangerous for kids, it can be deadly for adults too. The Marathon County...
Wausau Cyclones to host corgi races in upcoming home game
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones are bringing corgi races to their home game on Jan. 21st at 7:10 p.m. The corgi races will take place during the first and second intermissions of the game and will feature a total of 30 corgis from northcentral Wisconsin and beyond. “Our...
Wausau Public Works discusses plowing, salt operations at CISM meeting
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, staff from the Wausau Department of Public Works presented the latest information on snow plowing operations in the Wausau area to the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee. With mild weather and more than a week or two without significant snowfall, the city is...
Health professionals encourage preventative measures during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remind people to take preventative measures against cervical cancer. “The main source of cervical cancer is human papillomavirus. It is a virus. It’s transmitted sexually through skin-to-skin contact. So, HPV can be prevented by getting HPV vaccine series as young people, but it also can be prevented by screening,” Cynthia Eckes, a Family Nurse Practitioner at Marshfield Clinic said. “Screening for cervical cancer is a pap smear. It is a vaginal exam that’s done here in the office, easily obtained, and is not needed until age 21.”
1 killed, another injured in Withee area fire
WITHEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed and another was injured during a fire Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst just after midnight. That area is near Withee. When deputies arrived they found a homemade structure built from an old...
CWA travelers affected by morning FAA computer outage
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Morning travelers at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee were delayed Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration reported a computer outage impacting domestic flights. At about 6 a.m., the FAA announced that it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System and about 45 minutes...
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
