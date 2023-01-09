RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry and The Rouman Cinema are excited to sponsor their 11th CANtastic event. The CANtastic Steering Committee is actively seeking ‘build teams’ to participate in this fun community event. The competition is open to any group or organization in the Rhinelander area. This year’s Build Day will be Feb. 11 at The Rouman Cinema. The CANtastic creations will be on display for two weeks to allow the public to view and judge them.

