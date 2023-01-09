Read full article on original website
KGO
Bay Area storm live updates: Oakland Zoo to remain closed due to sinkhole repairs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Intense storms that battered the San Francisco Bay Area for more than a week caused flooding, downed trees and power outages. Though we're seeing a break from the rain today, don't put those umbrellas away just yet. ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says rain returns Friday with a stronger storm to hit the Bay Area on Saturday.
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
When will California's next storms arrive and what can we expect from them?
SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.Here's the breakdown of the...
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
Two more storms forecast to hit SF Bay Area this week
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
Hwy 101 reopens in Gilroy after closure
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Both directions of US-101 have fully reopened in Gilroy, according to a tweet by Caltrans. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours due to flood waters covering all lanes. The National Weather Service wrote at 2:38 p.m., “Highway 101 has turned into a moving river. Do not drive […]
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
Gilroy Dispatch
Southbound Highway 101 in Gilroy reopens after flooding
Highway 101 fully reopened at 8pm, Gilroy Police reported. Floodwaters spilling over Highway 101 have forced officials to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway at Mesa Road in Gilroy late Monday morning. Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue. Recent rains and saturated...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
The Weather Channel
California Storm Parade Will Last Into Next Week With More Flooding, Feet Of Sierra Snow
California will be hit by a series of storms into early next week. More flooding rain, strong winds and heavy mountain snow will accompany these storms. The wet pattern might finally end later next week. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather...
ksro.com
Another Severe Storm Brings More Flooding and Worries Along the Russian River
Another severe round of weather is hitting the Bay Area. Experts say today’s storm will be a Level Three, down from the historic Level Five last week. Not only is it bringing heavy rain, but powerful winds too. In fact, the National Weather Service warns winds could get up to 60 miles an hour in the valleys, and up to 80 miles per hour along the coast and highest peaks. That means the roads will be especially dangerous, with more trees and power lines expected to fall.
NBC Bay Area
Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in Gilroy
A stretch of Highway 101 in Gilroy was completely shut down for a time Monday due to flooding. As of 4 p.m., one northbound lane was back open, but that could change if water levels rise. It's unclear when the remaining lanes will reopen. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays...
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
Fox40
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As many utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65...
Next system could deliver thunderstorms, heavy downpours and 60 mph gusts
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Bay Area tries to recover from the latest round of heavy rain, the threat of thunderstorms moves into the region late Monday night into early Tuesday. More precipitation is the last thing the Bay Area needs, but the intense rainfall associated with thunderstorms is exactly what's in the forecast. On top of the rain that fell in the region over the last 24 hours – an inch of rain in San Jose, almost an inch and a half in San Francisco and exactly that amount in Fremont, more than two inches in Dublin and over four...
Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
