High egg prices impacting local restaurants
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Local restaurant owners say they’re frustrated after having to shut down during the pandemic, and now they’re dealing with the rising cost of items like eggs. Marty Richardson owns Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar, Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in Camillus, and Rise and Grind...
Your Stories Q&A: Is Pizza Hut returning to Cortland?
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. If you live in the Cortland area and have been stuck in a rut without Pizza Hut — You will like this Your Stories Q&A!. The YS Team has received a few questions when it comes to Pizza Hut in different areas of Central New York. Most of the time, the viewer wants to know if a closed Pizza Hut will reopen or if another business will move into the vacant building.
Your Stories Q&A: What’s that smell on the north end of Onondaga Lake Park?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two viewers recently contacted the Your Stories Team complaining of a “terrible smell” in the Willow Bay area of Onondaga Lake Park. One viewer was concerned it could be sewage. Onondaga County started investigating the smell after being contacted by the YS Team.
Fire on Lodi Street in Syracuse left two with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1:25 p.m. on January 12, Syracuse firefighters were notified of a possible fire in a high-rise structure at 710 Lodi Street via 911 Center. Station 9 firefighters arrived at the scene after a few minutes. There, they found a 12-story, multiple occupancy, high-rise apartment building.
Nave’s Neighbors: PAWS of CNY
(WSYR-TV) — Every month, Nave’s Neighbors helps celebrate local organizations that make a difference in our community. Thursday on Bridge Street, Nave Law brought their friends, PAWS of CNY, who look to make a difference one pup at a time. PAWS wants to improve the lives of people...
Passengers delayed at Syracuse Airport due to FAA system outage
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A mistake made during routine scheduled maintenance appears to be the cause of a major FAA system outage that grounded flights for hours Wednesday morning. Departures began to resume around 9 am EST Wednesday, but the glitch had a ripple effect all across the country, delaying...
Great Northern’s closure leaves no place to cheer for Pop Warner
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The parking lot is all the Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheer team can access at Great Northern Mall these days. “We used to have a location inside here at Great Northern,” explained Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheerleading Commissioner Michelle Dautrich. “It is of course since closed. We have some very specific guidelines we need for practice facility.”
CNY weather behaving more like January this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re slipping back to more January-like weather into the weekend. Details are below…. Overnight soaking rain changed over to snow showers Friday morning as colder, more seasonable air moved in out of Canada. Snow showers continue throughout Friday night but shouldn’t amount to much....
Friday morning crash involving New Hartford patrol car
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the morning of January 13, around 6:15 a.m., New Hartford Police Officer Patrick Sacco witnessed a two-car crash. Officer Sacco was helping a disabled driver on Burrstone Road near the intersection with French Road when a two-car accident happened while he was in his patrol car.
Will the milder winter impact home heating prices?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before winter began, it was forecast that heating your home would cost you more. For home heating oil, there were many factors at play. “Part of it came because refineries after summer had been doing maintenance and that limited their ability to supply as much heating oil and diesel as the market is looking for as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine,” explained Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
A ukulele group supports those with upper limb disabilities
(WSYR-TV) — The ukulele may seem like the simplest of instruments, but Deb Guarnieri’s uke has resonated around the world. She’s found ways to adapt the instrument so even people without hands can play all from right here in Central New York. Deb has beginners classes Saturday...
Entering the healthcare field through OCC
(WSYR-TV) — Since the pandemic began, the need for help in the world of healthcare has skyrocketed. To try and ease those pains, Onondaga Community College has created new degree and certificate programs, and have more than a dozen outstanding career options for those interested in joining the field.
Bridge Street Host Chat – January 12, 2023
(WSYR-TV) — Steve is joined by Lisa Matto Thursday as a co-host. Lisa, who as appeared on Bridge Street as a guest, is the author of “The Upside of Downs,” a book about her daughter with Downs Syndrome. As we get to know Lisa, the two chat...
Free rabies clinic coming to Tompkins County January 18
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N. Y. (WSYR-TV) – Pet owners in Tompkins County will not want to miss out on this!. A free rabies vaccination clinic will be running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Tompkins County SPCA located at 1640 Hanshaw Rd. in Ithaca.
Cortland preschool center enhances learning for students with disabilities through sensory pathways
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Through bright colors, shapes and patterns on the floor and walls, young students at the Racker Center are enhancing their development and expanding their knowledge. The Racker Center provides a number of strength-based support services for individuals with disabilities and their families in Tompkins, Cortland...
Arresting deputy claims Syracuse Police officer ‘interrupted’ attempts to test sister for DWI
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County deputy sheriff who charged a woman with DWI on New Year’s Day claimed her brother, a Syracuse Police officer, “interrupted” field sobriety tests before her arrest. The arresting deputy’s version of events is part of court paperwork...
Where to Watch: Syracuse versus Virginia Tech
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Virginia Tech Hokies Wednesday night. Tip time for the game is 7 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can watch it on the YES...
United Way gearing up for another MLK Day of Service
(WSYR-TV) — This Monday is the national holiday set aside to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. While some view it as a day-off, the United Way is hoping you will make it a day-on with their 21st MLK Day of Service. Helen Hudson, the United Way’s...
