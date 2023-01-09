ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department finds missing mother and son safe. 32-year-old Olivia Landrum and 4-year-old Quavion Landrum went missing from the 500 block of Brown Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on January 11. As of January 12, both have been found safe.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

NYPD wanted murder suspect arrested in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted by the New York City Police Department for murder has been arrested in Muscogee County. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Dayshawn Vaughns was taken into custody on Jan. 12. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, Deputy US Marshalls and NYPD detectives set up...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Mother and 4-year-old son found safe

UPDATE 1/12/23 11:39 a.m.: Olivia Landrum and Quavion Landrum were both found safe, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a mother with her 4-year-old son last seen Wednesday morning. Olivia Landrum, 32, and Quavion Landrum, 4, went missing from the 500 block of Brown […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD makes a third arrest in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting

UPDATE 01/10/2023: Columbus Police have made another arrest in the Cross Tie Court shooting. According to CPD, warrants for Murder and two counts of Armed Robbery were issued for Mayel Porter under Senate Bill 440. Porter turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Suspects arrested for involvement in Eufaula firearms assault

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault. A 39-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on South Randolph Avenue on Wednesday 4 January 2023. The lone victim is expected to make a recovery. Charisma...
EUFAULA, AL
11Alive

'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty. The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory. According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community. Officials say the advisory...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus suspect guilty on assault, other charges in 2019 accidental shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trial coverage comes to an end in a 2019 aggravated assault case that resulted in a Columbus mom being accidentally shot by her then 6-year-old son. In 2019, police say Anthony Gates and his girlfriend, Trilisha Williams, were in a heated argument at her home off Alpine Drive in Columbus. According to police, Gates had one hand on her neck and a gun in the other pointed at Williams’ head. Her three children were in the home and saw it all.
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy