WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police request the public’s help identifying a suspect in two separate Macon Road convenience store robberies. Police say the first incident happened on Dec. 12, 2022, around 3 a.m. Officers were called to a Circle K on the 3700 block of Macon Road concerning an armed robbery.
WTVM
Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
WTVM
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department finds missing mother and son safe. 32-year-old Olivia Landrum and 4-year-old Quavion Landrum went missing from the 500 block of Brown Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on January 11. As of January 12, both have been found safe.
WTVM
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
WTVM
Columbus teen suspects in deadly Cross Tie Ct. shooting pleads not guilty
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last two juvenile suspects in the Columbus murder of a teen in November 2022 pleaded not guilty during their preliminary hearing. Both Mayel Porter and Malik Lewis are charged with murder and armed robbery. Police say the teens were two of three juveniles involved in...
Two more juvenile suspects involved in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting appear in Recorder’s Court
WTVM
NYPD wanted murder suspect arrested in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted by the New York City Police Department for murder has been arrested in Muscogee County. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Dayshawn Vaughns was taken into custody on Jan. 12. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, Deputy US Marshalls and NYPD detectives set up...
UPDATE: Mother and 4-year-old son found safe
20-30 homes torn apart in Troup County neighborhood, fire department says
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The strong severe storms left heavy damage to a neighborhood as they moved through Troup County Thursday afternoon. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco went to the Lexington Park neighborhood in LaGrange where she found roofs ripped off of homes and debris scattered on laws. She...
CPD makes a third arrest in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting
UPDATE 01/10/2023: Columbus Police have made another arrest in the Cross Tie Court shooting. According to CPD, warrants for Murder and two counts of Armed Robbery were issued for Mayel Porter under Senate Bill 440. Porter turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s […]
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
WTVM
Suspects arrested for involvement in Eufaula firearms assault
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault. A 39-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on South Randolph Avenue on Wednesday 4 January 2023. The lone victim is expected to make a recovery. Charisma...
'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus private sector businesses fund operational assessment of Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keeping police on the job, uneasiness with their pay, and low moral due to leadership and management issues are just a few issues a prominent consultant company highlights should be fixed within the Columbus Police Department. News Leader 9 got its hands on the draft copy...
WTVM
Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty. The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.
WTVM
City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory. According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community. Officials say the advisory...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
WTVM
Malfunctioning boom truck causes closure, bridge damage on Ala. I-85
ALABAMA (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a boom truck damages a part of the Macon County 97 bridge. According to ALEA, the accident happened at about 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 13 near the 20-mile marker in Macon County. Troopers say the truck malfunctioned and raised while traveling north on...
WTVM
Columbus suspect guilty on assault, other charges in 2019 accidental shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trial coverage comes to an end in a 2019 aggravated assault case that resulted in a Columbus mom being accidentally shot by her then 6-year-old son. In 2019, police say Anthony Gates and his girlfriend, Trilisha Williams, were in a heated argument at her home off Alpine Drive in Columbus. According to police, Gates had one hand on her neck and a gun in the other pointed at Williams’ head. Her three children were in the home and saw it all.
