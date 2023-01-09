Read full article on original website
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Eichenberg returns for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Celebrate MLK Day: events and more for the holidayThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘You name it, we had it:’ Two women of Gahanna Hardware reflect on store ahead of its January closure
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — For two central Ohio women, and generations of customers, late January will mark the end of an era for a storefront that largely stuck to its roots: selling a little bit of everything. Gahanna Hardware, an old Gahanna mainstay that offers hand tools and paints and wind chimes, is set to […]
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant. A 24-year-old man and...
This adoptable dog in central Ohio is ready to find his running buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a pup available at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center that is looking for a running mate. The 1-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter as a stray in November 2022, and FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described him as a “party boy.” “He has a lot […]
After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a lot of unknown for a central Ohio restaurant after a recent crash where a car drove off the road and into the building. No one was hurt, but it all happened last Friday, while customers were eating. Hoggy’s barbeque restaurant on Bethel Road was damaged when a car drove […]
Creator of Ohio ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
Hot Chicken Takeover near Grandview Heights: Inside the newly opened restaurant
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local chain of hot chicken restaurants now has its seventh Ohio storefront, and gave a historic building a makeover in the process. Hot Chicken Takeover has expanded aggressively over the past three years with funding from a New York stakeholder. It grew from Columbus into Cleveland in 2019, followed […]
Columbus among worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
New York-style pizza, stromboli spot opens in German Village-area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The ovens are ablaze at a locally owned, New York-style pizza joint that prides itself on serving the best stromboli in town. Pizzano’s Express, located at 804 Parsons Ave., opened its doors in early December to expand the reach of its halal, Italian-inspired dishes to Columbus’ South Side community, according to […]
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
NBC Today two charged in death of infant
A shooting left one person critically injured on Thursday in Columbus' Karns Park neighborhood. With the cost of just about everything rising these days, Dianne Glaser said she could use some extra cash. So, a message about a grant opportunity from a Facebook friend came at the perfect time.
Missing teen found by Hilliard police
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police has located a missing, runaway teenager. The girl had previously been spotted Tuesday near the tennis courts at Hilliard Darby High School before disappearing. HPD said her cell phone had been turned off during the search, but confirmed Thursday around 4:45 p.m. that she had been […]
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire
Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vV8Vbp. There is some concern among those who work in emergency medicine that not as many people are interested in pursuing that specialty of...
Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
