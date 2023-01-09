ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, OH
After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a lot of unknown for a central Ohio restaurant after a recent crash where a car drove off the road and into the building. No one was hurt, but it all happened last Friday, while customers were eating. Hoggy’s barbeque restaurant on Bethel Road was damaged when a car drove […]
COLUMBUS, OH
New York-style pizza, stromboli spot opens in German Village-area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The ovens are ablaze at a locally owned, New York-style pizza joint that prides itself on serving the best stromboli in town. Pizzano’s Express, located at 804 Parsons Ave., opened its doors in early December to expand the reach of its halal, Italian-inspired dishes to Columbus’ South Side community, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
OHIO STATE
NBC Today two charged in death of infant

COLUMBUS, OH
Missing teen found by Hilliard police

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police has located a missing, runaway teenager. The girl had previously been spotted Tuesday near the tennis courts at Hilliard Darby High School before disappearing. HPD said her cell phone had been turned off during the search, but confirmed Thursday around 4:45 p.m. that she had been […]
HILLIARD, OH
Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire

COLUMBUS, OH
Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

