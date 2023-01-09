SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings.Jacks fans invade Frisco for FCS National Championship
South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21.
The event is free with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. There will be remarks from the team and university officials along with performances by the SDSU Spirit Squad.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0