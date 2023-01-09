ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday

By Eric Mayer
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings.

Jacks fans invade Frisco for FCS National Championship

South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21.

The event is free with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. There will be remarks from the team and university officials along with performances by the SDSU Spirit Squad.

