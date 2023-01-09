Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Updated: 13,400 customers in Central Alabama without power
13,400 customers in Central Alabama are without power after yesterday's damaging storms as of 12 p.m., said an update from Alabama Power. Outages remain for several counties. From the update by Alabama Power:. Dallas County – 5,500 customers. Primarily affecting Selma and Orrville. Tallapoosa County – 5,200 customers.
selmasun.com
Selma continues digging through rubble from Thursday's tornado, photo gallery
Selma remains under a curfew Friday night as officials and residents continue digging through the rubble of properties hit by the tornado that pushed through Selma Thursday afternoon. No deaths have been reported, but officials say the tornado caused about 25 injuries. One person's injuries were so serious they were...
selmasun.com
25 injured in Thursday tornado, officials say
The tornado that tore through Selma Thursday left 25 injured citizens in its path, officials said at a news conference Friday morning. Acting Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards said that while no one died as a result of the tornado, one person was transferred to Birmingham because of their injuries. Edwards said firefighters from Selma and other cities are checking damaged housing to search for storm victims.
selmasun.com
Updated: Tornado warnings in effect for Black Belt counties
Tornado warnings have been issued for Hale, Sumter, Greene, Wilcox, Dallas, east Marengo and southern Tuscaloosa counties. The warning for northwest Wilcox County is in effect until 12:15 p.m. Dallas County remains under a watch until 5 p.m. according to the Dallas County Emergency Management. Residents are being advised to...
selmasun.com
Alabama Power reports 24,600 customers without power after storms
Dallas County was among several others to have widespread power outage, with Alabama Power reporting that there were 32,300 customers without power as of 3 p.m. Less than 50 in Wilcox and Lowndes counties are without power. A message from Alabama Power said that personnel will be working overnight to restore power.
selmasun.com
Updated: 'Large and extremely dangerous' tornado in Selma, damage reported
The National Weather Service reports that a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado is currently in Selma. Officers from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Selma Police Department earlier reported at least one tornado on Alabama 22, west of Craig Field airport. Damage has also been confirmed by the National...
selmasun.com
Clarke, Wilcox law enforcement investigating discovery of body in burned pickup
Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of a body in a burned pickup truck in Wilcox County. According to the Clarke County Democrat, law enforcement from Clarke County are assisting Wilcox County officers in the case of a body discovered in a burned pickup on a dirt road just inside Wilcox County from Clarke County on Jan. 5.
selmasun.com
Dallas County under enhanced risk for severe weather, storm shelters open
Dallas County is under an enhanced risk for severe weather today, prompting all storm shelters to open. Areas under an enhanced risk are more likely to see damaging winds up to 70 mph, quarter-sized hail and tornadoes are possible. The public is advised to stay up to date with weather...
selmasun.com
Southside Panthers win on the road against Greensboro
The Southside Panthers had their first area game of the season against the Greensboro Raiders on Tuesday night and both brought home the win. The Lady Panthers continue to improve on their season by defeating the Lady Raiders 48-25 on the road. Shamya Allison led the Lady Panthers with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Caliyah Donaldson added 13 points. T. Hill led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points.
Comments / 0