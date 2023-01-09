Then there were six. Days after Lisa Rinna's exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com can report that newbie Diana Jenkins won't be returning to the franchise either.The entrepreneur and philanthropist, 50, joined the ladies of 90210 last season. Jenkins — who is currently pregnant — revealed the news on Monday, stating that her doctor-ordered bed rest would make it impossible for her to film."As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO