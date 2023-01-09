ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bob Saget’s widow remembers actor 1 year after death: ‘I miss his sweetness’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 4 days ago

Bob Saget is being remembered by one of the people he loved the most: his wife Kelly Rizzo.

Rizzo, 43, paid tribute to the “Full House” alum on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022 , at the age of 65 after he was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room following a comedy show.

In a lengthy essay Rizzo wrote for People , she described her late husband as “complicated, brilliant, compassionate, hilarious, neurotic, opinionated, loving, adorable, complex, determined, loyal and sweet.

“[He] was my best friend and [would] do everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special,” she went on.

She also noted how Saget’s daughters — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer — have helped her through the grief and the “painful journey” of losing him.

The influencer added how her family has been her “rock” and added that she’s lucky to have “supportive family and friends” around her.

Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Santa Monica, California, in 2018.
Rizzo then looked back on her wedding day with the comedian, having married him in 2018 .

She recalled the “beautiful,” “special” and “magical” moment, stating: “I’m so grateful we got to share that with each other and our loved ones.

“Bob changed my life just by being the person who he was. He taught me so much about how to be a better person, how to love ourselves and others more completely,” Rizzo said.

“I miss his sweetness and his cuteness. I know it’s not a side everyone saw, but damn was he adorable,” she continued. “I miss how he treated me like I was the only woman in the entire world and I’ll miss how he looked at me all day every day.”

“Full House” star Bob Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65. He was remembered by his widow, Kelly Rizzo, on the anniversary of his passing.
“[He] was my best friend and [would] do everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special,” she said.
The video creator marked her first Christmas without the “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host by sharing a cute throwback photo of the two on social media.

“I’m so glad we had that special time together,” she penned in her emotional tribute. “The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness.”

Rizzo also tweeted at Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday, asking him to verify Saget’s account.

And the only reason I’m addressing this at all is because I know Bob would be very bummed about this. He’d say “hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?”

— Kelly Rizzo (@EatTravelRock) January 9, 2023

“Hi @elonmusk . Today on the 1 year anniversary of Bob’s ( @bobsaget ) passing, I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly,” she wrote.

She then explained that the only reason why she’s asking the Tesla owner for this request is that “I know Bob would be very bummed about this.”

Rizzo quipped that Saget would joke about being unverified and would say, “Hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?”

Musk did not immediately reply to her tweets.

