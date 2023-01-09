ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Tanger Outlets Savannah Recognized with Chrysalis Award for Sustainability Efforts

 4 days ago

Tanger Outlets SavannahPhoto byTanger Outlets Savannah

Tanger Outlets Savannah was recently honored by USGBC Georgia with a 2022 Chrysalis Award for its commitment to continued excellence in building performance through ongoing operations and maintenance. The Chrysalis Awards celebrate leaders in multiple industries engaging in exceptional work within the building community by driving innovation, transforming the industry and sharing knowledge of sustainability strategies.

“It’s an honor for Tanger Outlets to be recognized for our commitment to better serving the local community through an enhanced emphasis on sustainability,” said Tanger Savannah General Manager Keli Reynolds. “This is something our company – and each of us as individuals – embraces so wholeheartedly, so to receive a Chrysalis Award as a testament to these efforts means so much to us.”

Since achieving LEED GOLD Certification in 2019, Tanger Outlets Savannah has been officially recognized for its eco-friendly efforts. Initiatives at the center include LED retrofit items, irrigation controllers, EV charging, air quality testing and data-driven utility benchmarking specific for Savannah.

USGBC Georgia created the Chrysalis Awards to support broadening the conversation between the green building industry and its community. The goal is to support and recognize the people and projects within the construction community that represent the breadth of what sustainability means from a high-performance building to an urban farm feeding a neighborhood, to a material with a low carbon footprint, to a thriving green team within a company.

