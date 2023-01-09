A litter of Maned Wolves have brought excitement to visitors and staff at a wildlife park.The five pups – which are yet to be named and of which four are male and one female – were first seen by visitors cautiously exploring Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Atlantic Forest reserve this week.Their mother Ibera, three, first came to the wildlife park, near Doncaster, in 2020, with father Axenus, five, arriving in 2021.The pair welcomed their first offspring in November.Aquatics team leader Kelsie Wood said: “The birth of the five pups is very exciting.“This is the first litter of Maned Wolves for the...

