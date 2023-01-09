Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Mother of toddler mauled by Staffordshire bull terrier ‘feared daughter would die’
A terrified mother feared her toddler would die after she was mauled by the neighbour’s dog in an attack that left the little girl needing surgery.The mum watched in horror as the Staffordshire bull terrier pounced on her two-year-old daughter as she played with a trike just a few metres away in a communal garden.The mother-of-three leapt up and ripped the dog Marnie off her daughter - after it had sunk its teeth into her child’s cheeks and face.The woman feared her daughter, now three, was dead as she “lay silently” in her arms and blood poured from her face.The...
Body is found in lake at Bluewater shopping centre in hunt for 'vulnerable' missing mother
Police searching for missing Taiwo Balogun, 53, from southeast London, say they have found a woman's body in a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent.
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Maned Wolves bring excitement to Yorkshire wildlife park
A litter of Maned Wolves have brought excitement to visitors and staff at a wildlife park.The five pups – which are yet to be named and of which four are male and one female – were first seen by visitors cautiously exploring Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Atlantic Forest reserve this week.Their mother Ibera, three, first came to the wildlife park, near Doncaster, in 2020, with father Axenus, five, arriving in 2021.The pair welcomed their first offspring in November.Aquatics team leader Kelsie Wood said: “The birth of the five pups is very exciting.“This is the first litter of Maned Wolves for the...
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC
Young Chelsea fan died after hurting neck in Thames jump
An aspiring teenage footballer drowned after he jumped into the River Thames off a bridge during a heatwave, an inquest heard. West London Coroner's Court heard Brian Sasu, of Feltham, suffered a "traumatic neck injury" on 18 July. The 14-year-old had been swimming with friends at Tagg's Island near Richmond...
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
Carmarthenshire valley submerged in water as flooding hits Wales
The Towy Valley in Carmarthenshire was submerged in water as flood warnings and alerts were issued on Sunday, 8 January.Heavy rain has caused flooding which has isolated properties between Llandeilo and Abergwili.More rainfall is expected today, 10 January.Upper and Lower Towy have been placed under a flood alert by Natural Resources Wales.River levels are “expected to be above normal” and flooding of low-lying land and roads is likely.Drone footage filmed by Robert Melen shows a farm surrounded by water.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK floods: River Severn overflows in Worcester after persistent rainVirgin Orbit flight spotted in sky from Dorset before failing to reach spaceCalifornia flooding: Violent storms force entire town of Montecito to evacuate
BBC
Council in Devon considers cruise ships for homeless and refugees
A Devon council says it is considering using cruise ships as accommodation for homeless people and refugees. The idea, raised previously by the home secretary as a way to house refugees, was discussed at a Torridge District Council meeting. Concerns raised included costs, logistics and infection control but the motion...
BBC
Red Arrows bird strike pilot praised for safe landing
Sqn Ldr Gregor Ogston's jet was hit by a seagull during a display in Rhyl. The impact came moments before a high-speed stunt with a team-mate. Despite the cockpit canopy being shattered, Sqn Ldr Ogston landed safely. His actions were recognised with the RAF’s highest safety award. A Red...
BBC
Wales weather: Footpath collapses into river amid flood warnings
Flooding and travel disruption is likely as heavy rain falls across much of Wales, forecasters have warned. A yellow rain warning is in effect until 17:00 on Thursday across 16 of Wales' 22 counties. Winds up to 60mph (97km/h) and as much as 90mm (3.5in) of rain are expected on...
MPs urge pause in freeport dredging while marine life deaths are investigated
Dredging at freeport sites across the UK should be paused while a mass die-off of marine life is investigated, ministers have been told.MPs used a Commons questions session to express further concerns over the deaths of thousands of crabs and lobsters washed up on North Sea beaches.The Government said it expects to receive a report from an independent panel of experts this month, adding it will “respond to the facts as they are presented”.The mass die-off of marine life on the coastline from Hartlepool to Whitby saw crustaceans washed ashore between October and December 2021, with dying creatures “twitching” and...
BBC
UK weather: More flood warnings ahead of colder spell
People across the UK are being urged to prepare for more heavy rain, flooding and cold weather in the coming days. The Environment Agency has issued 80 flood warnings - mainly in west and southwest England - and 155 flood alerts. An alert for severe cold weather has also been...
BBC
Thousands call for Clevedon seafront changes to be scrapped
Thousands of people have called for a "bizarre" road scheme featuring wavy lines to be scrapped. North Somerset Council introduced a 20mph one-way system and a 400m segregated cycle lane along The Beach in Clevedon last autumn. The RAC criticised the scheme and said it was catering for a problem...
Comments / 0