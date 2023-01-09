$10K awarded to local nonprofit for kids

Thanks to the community’s support, Diatom Insurance Company has officially donated $10,000 to Armer Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to easing the financial burdens of families with children battling extreme medical conditions.

The $10,000 award will help Armer Foundation for Kids assist families with paying copays, premiums, deductibles and any medical-related out-of-pocket expenses when health insurance is not enough. The funds will also provide gas gift cards to allow parents to transport their children to and from the hospitals for required chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Eric Gidley, Diatom Insurance Company Owner, originally received a $5,000 donation for Armer Foundation for Kids thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2022 Make More Happen Awards.

A story of the local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen site, www.agentgiving.com/Diatom-Insurance-Company, where Diatom Insurance Company had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit. Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Armer Foundation for Kids.

Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award and will donate up to $370,000 to the nonprofits supported by independent insurance agents. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.