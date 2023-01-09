Reinforcements are here, and more are coming for the Oregon men's basketball program. It couldn't come at a bigger point in the season as well. The Oregon Duck men's basketball program has gone through a slew of injuries this season, and for the first time perhaps all year, the Ducks have had not one but two practices this week with its entire 11 scholarship players on the floor and taking part in practice. Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard made his debut for Oregon last weekend at Colorado after missing the first 14 games due to a knee injury. Sophomore forward Nate Bittle also returned last week after missing just over a month due to a foot injury.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO