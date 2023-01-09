ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Emerald Media

Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day

It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Reinforcements on the way for Oregon basketball ahead of the Arizona schools

Reinforcements are here, and more are coming for the Oregon men's basketball program. It couldn't come at a bigger point in the season as well. The Oregon Duck men's basketball program has gone through a slew of injuries this season, and for the first time perhaps all year, the Ducks have had not one but two practices this week with its entire 11 scholarship players on the floor and taking part in practice. Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard made his debut for Oregon last weekend at Colorado after missing the first 14 games due to a knee injury. Sophomore forward Nate Bittle also returned last week after missing just over a month due to a foot injury.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Cam McCormick announces intention to transfer from Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. --Oregon Tight-End Cam McCormick announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal. McCormick who first came to Eugene in 2016, dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Ducks. McCormick said in part, "My time at Oregon has been truly amazing! Being a Duck was a...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Charges against Eugene man dropped

EUGENE, Ore. -- A 24-year-old man who was jailed after an alleged disturbance on Tuesday morning is no longer facing criminal charges, court records show. EPD said that when officers arrived to reports of a disturbance at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10, they conducted a short investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man at about 10:31 a.m. The man initially faced three charges related to the disturbance, but was cleared of all charges at about 11 a.m. on January 11.
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Woman Reportedly Shot By Parolee Sues Oregon Youth Authority For Carelessness

Woman Reportedly Shot: A lady who was reportedly shot by a juvenile on parole has filed a lawsuit against the state’s juvenile detention system. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, claims that in July 2020, Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, was given parole by the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its workers, despite Trujillo-Torres’ history of aggressive and disruptive behavior both in detention and outside of it.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene

VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim

A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret

Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
ROSEBURG, OR
yachatsnews.com

FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default

The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR

