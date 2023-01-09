Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
Cal TE transfer Jermaine Terry announces he’s headed to Oregon State
Cal tight end Jermaine Terry is headed to Corvallis. The former Top247 prospect announced on Twitter on Thursday that he would be transferring to Oregon State. The Beavers has offered Terry in high school, with both Brian Wozniak and Kefense Hynson recruiting him. Terry signed with then tight ends coach...
Emerald Media
Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day
It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
WATCH: Dana Altman says changes are coming to Oregon basketball after latest loss
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman after yet another really poor game by the Ducks. Altman says the Duck staff will be making some changes to its lineup and rotations as players' minutes will get cut and role players will see their minutes increase as the Ducks try and turn their season around.
Reinforcements on the way for Oregon basketball ahead of the Arizona schools
Reinforcements are here, and more are coming for the Oregon men's basketball program. It couldn't come at a bigger point in the season as well. The Oregon Duck men's basketball program has gone through a slew of injuries this season, and for the first time perhaps all year, the Ducks have had not one but two practices this week with its entire 11 scholarship players on the floor and taking part in practice. Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard made his debut for Oregon last weekend at Colorado after missing the first 14 games due to a knee injury. Sophomore forward Nate Bittle also returned last week after missing just over a month due to a foot injury.
kezi.com
Cam McCormick announces intention to transfer from Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. --Oregon Tight-End Cam McCormick announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal. McCormick who first came to Eugene in 2016, dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Ducks. McCormick said in part, "My time at Oregon has been truly amazing! Being a Duck was a...
KTVZ
Oregon Duck and Summit grad Cam McCormick transferring for 8th year of eligibility
This year, in his first full season without injury, McCormick had ten catches for sixty-six yards and three touchdowns, winning the Orange Bowl's courage award. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
kezi.com
Charges against Eugene man dropped
EUGENE, Ore. -- A 24-year-old man who was jailed after an alleged disturbance on Tuesday morning is no longer facing criminal charges, court records show. EPD said that when officers arrived to reports of a disturbance at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10, they conducted a short investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man at about 10:31 a.m. The man initially faced three charges related to the disturbance, but was cleared of all charges at about 11 a.m. on January 11.
focushillsboro.com
Woman Reportedly Shot By Parolee Sues Oregon Youth Authority For Carelessness
Woman Reportedly Shot: A lady who was reportedly shot by a juvenile on parole has filed a lawsuit against the state’s juvenile detention system. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, claims that in July 2020, Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, was given parole by the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its workers, despite Trujillo-Torres’ history of aggressive and disruptive behavior both in detention and outside of it.
kezi.com
ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene
VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
nbc16.com
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
kezi.com
Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
nbc16.com
One fatality in three vehicle crash at Marion County intersection
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE in Marion County Wednesday, the Oregon State Police reported in a news release. At about 9:40 a.m., 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias of Salem, driving a Honda...
yachatsnews.com
FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default
The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
Comments / 0