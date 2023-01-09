ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Human skull found by hunters leads to man’s remains

By Darcie Loreno
 4 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WJW) — Investigators are asking the public for help after two hunters found a human skull in Columbiana County Sunday.

According to a release from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office , authorities were called at around 12:12 p.m. reporting they found the skull in the woods near McCormick Run Road between state Route 518 and Glasgow Road in Madison Township.

After it was confirmed to be human, detectives and an Ohio State Highway Patrol reconstructionist responded to the scene. Remains were found near the skull.

The body is thought to be of a male with an estimated age of 40 to 50.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-7255.

The Columbiana County Coroner’s Office and prosecutor’s office investigators are assisting in the investigation.

