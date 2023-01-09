Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener. A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office investigates several potential overdoses since Jan. 1
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The chief medical examiner at the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is announcing the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office has investigated an alarming number of protentional overdoses since Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. According to Chief Medical Examiner, Beth Lubinski, the La Crosse...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse District Attorney Gruenke on legalized weed, bail reform, theft as felony
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on WIZM for La Crosse Talk PM on Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
winonaradio.com
County Deputies, in Conjunction with the Southeastern Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force, Complete Search Warrant on Lewiston Home
(KWNO)- The Winona County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Southeastern Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force, served a search warrant to a Lewiston home on the 23000 block of Highway 14. Justin Mercer, aged 34, Justine Ganz, aged 35, Robert Coey, aged 37, and Aaron Devorak aged 44, all were...
Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska
LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska. Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and...
Richland Center police searching for missing 16-year-old
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Police in Richland Center are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. In a brief social media post Thursday night, the Richland Center Police Department said Kaylee Brown of Richland Center is missing. The post did not provide details about where or when she was last seen, where she may be headed or whether she is believed...
School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested for Obstruction of Legal Process
(KWNO)- Yesterday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. Winona Police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into a house he was not allowed in. Officers responded to the call on the 400 block of E 9th Street where they found 28-year-old Nathaniel Moritz attempting to get into a house where he did not belong.
wiproud.com
2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
winonaradio.com
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
City of La Crosse unveils renderings of proposed additions to Kids Coulee Playground
Thursday's meeting was the only public input session the city has planned. Trussoni says you can call or email your comments to the parks department this week.
Expect lane closures as building demolition begins along South Avenue in La Crosse
Beginning Wednesday, the road is down to one lane in both directions in areas between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue.
Boy who died in Wabasha County snowmobile crash is identified
The 12-year-old boy who died in a snowmobile crash in southeastern Minnesota over the weekend has been identified as Blaze L. Himle. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says Himle was driving a snowmobile on private property in rural Theilman when he went into a wooded area and struck a tree. Himle was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.
Developer confirms stores going into old Onalaska Shopko location
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Corta Development confirmed that five stores will be going into the space formerly occupied by Shopko. The building has been empty since 2019 when Shopko declared bankruptcy and closed stores. The space will house a T.J. Maxx, Homegoods, and Sierra. All three are owned by the same parent company. There will also be an Ulta and...
La Crosse restaurants say January is a difficult month for business
Families have gone out for holiday dinners, students have gone home for winter break, and La Crosse itself is much quieter leaving local restaurants in a bit of a slow-down period.
Clayton County Register
Waukon couple has First Baby of 2023 at Mayo Health System in La Crosse, WI ...
Kaytie and Mason Berns of Waukon are the parents of the First Baby of 2023 born at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, WI. Sylvie Berns was born Sunday, January 1 at 3:06 p.m., and she weighed 6 lbs., 13.5 ozs. Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic Health System.
WSAW
Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
