ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1238_0k8ko2vd00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing.

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected for the drawing were 00008747 , 00105980 , 00406697 and 00443296 . The remainder of the tickets worth $1 million were sold in Snyder, Erie and Montgomery counties.

If you didn’t win, don’t lose hope. There are some more local winners — just not millionaires.

Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous in PA?

Winning tickets worth $100,000 were sold at Giant Eagle on Scalp Avenue in Johnstown and Sheetz on Clearfield Shawville Highway in Clearfield. The winning ticket numbers selected for these prizes were 00025471 , 00309235 , 00365799 and 00437676 . Two more of these winning tickets were sold in Northampton and Lebanon counties.

Only 500,000 tickets were available to purchase for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, each costing $20. Players had the chance to win four different prize levels ($1 million; $100,000; $1,000 and $100) by exactly matching the eight-digit number each ticket came with.

A total of 6,000 winning tickets were sold between Nov. 8 and Jan. 7, when tickets sold out.

Prizes must be claimed, and tickets must be validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery also recommends players immediately sign their winning tickets.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Each $1 million top prize must be claimed by presenting a winning ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office. Claims for the four $100,000 prizes can be filed at any Lottery Area Office or at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer. Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $1,000 and $100 can be claimed at Lottery retailers.

More information on the raffle can be found at palottery.com .


Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$1M Mega Millions Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — If you bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket, then you might want to check your numbers because one lucky person has matched five out of five numbers, earning $1 million. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing include 07 13 14 15 18. The Mega Ball drawn was 09 and the Megaplier […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring The Stuff Store in Curwensville

If you like antique stores and flea markets, then you’ll love The Stuff Store!. The Stuff Store is an 8,000 square foot, family owned antique gallery, indoor flea market, and collectibles emporium, housed in a beautiful old building in Curwensville, just a few minutes west of Clearfield. Hours and...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Benefit breakfast for Curwensville firefighter happening Sunday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, Jan. 15, Rescue Hose and Ladder Company will be hosting a benefit breakfast buffet for firefighter Nathan Smith. Smith has recently become ill and was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital his condition declined and he was flown to Pittsburgh in critical condition. His wife has […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Nearly $2 million to go to Pennsylvania farmers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.8 million in targeted investments over three years to help Pennsylvania farmers and processors voluntarily transition to growing and producing organic products, building on momentum gained through the PA Farm Bill. “Pennsylvania is leading the way in organic agriculture, ranking third in the nation for sales of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Somerset Co. trio scams $90,000 from customers

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A trio in Somerset County have been accused of scamming customers of a trucking company out of over $90,000 under the intention of ordering them trucks. Beginning in December of 2022 Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Robert Frank Croyle-Rummel, 35, for fraud. According to his former employer, at the time […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central Pennsylvania receiving funds for conservation projects

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — $19.4 million is being distributed by the Pennslyvania Department of Conservation (DCNR) for 68 projects across the Commonwealth. Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre and Somerset counties will be receiving funding for conservation improvements in Central Pennsylvania, Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Thursday, Jan. 12. Bedford County Mann Township will receive $118,200 […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

BG beats Johnstown, hands Trojans first loss

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBishop Guilfoyle 49, Greater Johnstown 47Bradford 64, Kane Area 33Brookville 43, Johnsonburg 27Central Martinsburg 66, Westmont Hilltop 50Elk County Catholic 45, Punxsutawney […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
MOOSIC, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy