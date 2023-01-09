Read full article on original website
Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams
By GREG BEACHAM LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay has decided to return for a seventh season with the Los Angeles Rams after taking a break to contemplate his future following the first losing season of his career. Sean McStay. https://t.co/Y2cbSKRLXj— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 13, 2023 The youngest head coach in NFL history to The post Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams appeared first on KESQ.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Release Friday Injury Report, Label 2 Players Questionable vs. Dolphins
QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) - FULL. WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) - DNP, QUESTIONABLE. G Rodger Saffold (rest) - DNP (Wednesday) Though he’s not listed on the official injury report, Bills safety Micah Hyde will not play against Miami as he deals with a neck injury. His 21-day practice window opened up on Wednesday, but Buffalo coach Sean McDermott ruled him out for this week and next week, should the Bills beat the Dolphins and advance to the AFC Divisional.
Tri-City Herald
No Bengals Named To 2022 AP All-Pro Teams, Eight Players Receive Votes
CINCINNATI —The Bengals have even more motivation to fuel a playoff run after zero players made either AP All-Pro team. Quarterback Joe Burrow, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied in third place behind the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes with 15 votes. Here are the other...
TV producer Gaudelli to do final NFL game after 33 seasons
For 33 seasons, an NFL prime-time package has had Fred Gaudelli in the producer’s chair and Al Michaels announcing from the booth. One of those eras comes to an end Saturday night when Gaudelli produces his last NFL game — NBC’s coverage of the AFC wild-card round game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
Bills DB Micah Hyde: Injury Status Revealed vs. Dolphins, Rest of Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Micah Hyde for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, coach Sean McDermott revealed Friday. However, if the Bills make the Super Bowl run they're expecting of themselves, Hyde could make a much-needed return. McDermott said that Hyde, who has been...
Tri-City Herald
‘What It Means to Be a Falcon’: Describing Atlanta’s ‘Very Strong Culture’
Upon taking their jobs in Jan. 2021, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith were well aware that they had to rebuild nearly the entire roster. But the biggest challenge the duo faced was building the intangible factors - the "makeup" of how they wanted their team to look ... and perhaps lost in a pair of 7-10 seasons is that this "challenge" has been achieved.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Dak Prescott Fix: TE Dalton Schultz as Early X-Factor at Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys have seen their share of standout performers both on offense and defense throughout 2022. As they look to keep pace with quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Wild Card weekend showdown at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, they may be poised for a stellar offensive output from tight end Dalton Schultz. ...
Tri-City Herald
Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Take Defensive-Heavy Approach
It's time for an SI All Lions mock draft roundup. Presently, Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is the most popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 6 overall selection. Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 6 and No. 18...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith, Seahawks dancing, laughing, at their loosest this season for playoffs at 49ers
Geno Smith walked off the indoor practice field toward his locker room. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw a remote video camera mounted in the hallway. He began doing a comical, side-to-side shuffle dance into the camera. There was no music, just Smith dancing. As the quarterback...
