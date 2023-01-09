Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
UConn women's basketball routs St. John's in return of Azzi Fudd, Geno Auriemma: 'Sense of excitement'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. She missed another from the inside less than 40 seconds later. But it wasn't long before she found her groove from her signature spot. With about a minute left in the first quarter Wednesday night, Fudd caught a pass...
trumbulltimes.com
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma will return to team Wednesday night at St. John's
Auriemma traveled with the team to New York Tuesday. Auriemma has missed the past two games after leaving early from the team's Midwest road trip last week. He sat out both of UConn's games at Butler and Xavier. UConn's game against DePaul Sunday was postponed because the team did not have enough players.
wiltonbulletin.com
Former UConn women's basketball star Maya Moore and husband Jonathan Irons releasing memoir next week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn women's basketball legend Maya Moore and husband Jonathan Irons will release of their new book "Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts" next week. Moore and Irons plugged the release on a Twitter post...
Shocking Video: Michigan Man Hit In The Head With Bowling Ball
Bowling is supposed to be a fun game everyone can enjoy from young to old. You can ask the staff to set up the bumpers as I do so you don't keep throwing gutter balls. Fun fact: it's still possible to throw gutter balls with the bumpers. Shocking Video: Michigan...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
trumbulltimes.com
Colin McEnroe (opinion): Inhale this hazy history of how CT invented pizza, burgers and itself
1614. Adriaen Block, representing the Dutch, sails up the Connecticut River as far as Hartford. He acquires Fisher’s Island from indigenous people for 27 Amsterdam gummies. 1636. The Rev. Thomas Hooker founds the Colony of Connecticut. This is an actual quote from Hooker: “Look whether it be indifferently, as well for sins secret as open, what you find to be your best cordials to comfort you, whether God's Word, or natural means.” He was talking about pot, which scholars believe he acquired from a parishioner named Gatherer Biden.
weisradio.com
TORNADO WATCH Issued for Northern Half of Alabama, Northwest Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 33 Alabama counties, including the WEIS coverage area, as well as parts of Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 PM CST today. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 17 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 655 AM CST THU JAN 12...
trumbulltimes.com
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A little a.m. rain;54;30;NNW;12;83%;59%;1. Chester;A little a.m. rain;54;29;NW;15;87%;63%;0. Danbury;Rain and drizzle;54;29;NNW;15;88%;64%;1. Groton;A little a.m. rain;55;34;NW;16;88%;64%;1. Hartford;A little a.m. rain;54;30;NW;15;86%;63%;0. Meriden;A little a.m. rain;55;29;NNW;15;88%;61%;0. New Haven;A little a.m. rain;54;35;NNW;11;83%;59%;1. Oxford;A little a.m. rain;53;27;NNW;15;90%;62%;1. Willimantic;A little a.m. rain;55;31;NW;15;88%;65%;1.
connecticutexplorer.com
12 Amazing Hotels With Indoor Pools in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some hotels with indoor pools in CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of the 11 best hotels in CT that have indoor pools. Whether you’re planning a trip to Connecticut and you’d like to book a...
News 12
Connecticut lottery player among three people across the US to win $3M Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday's drawing
A Connecticut lottery player is $3 million richer after matching winning numbers sold on a Mega Millions ticket in Granbury. The player is just one of three people in the country who won $3 million. A ticketholder in New York and Florida also won the same prize. Lottery officials say...
What Restaurants Are You Never Sick of in Connecticut?
I can honestly say that since the pandemic began in 2020, I've tried every cuisine that Connecticut has to offer. We've eaten at Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Brazilian, Jamaican, BBQ, seafood, burger, fried chicken, and chain restaurant there is. I've grown sick of them all. Not sick, but bored? Do...
whatsupnewp.com
Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket
The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
"Super chill" black bear hibernating under CT family's home
PLAINVILLE, Conn. -- A black bear has been hibernating under a Connecticut family's home. The people who live there decided they better let it stay. "I turned my head and saw the bear, and we were staring right at each other. It's pretty crazy," one resident said. "He's massive, but he's super chill. He hasn't really done much so far."Animal officials recommended they let the bear rest until it's done hibernating, which could be several months. In the meantime, the family is posting updates on the bear's new Instagram account, Marty the Bear.
6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels
Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the high category are highly...
trumbulltimes.com
Dan Haar: Free lunch for every CT school kid, rich and poor? It's the next step
Amid the cascade of struggles for students and teachers in public schools during the pandemic, one positive stood out: Any kid who wanted it received free breakfast and lunch in school cafeterias. All students, regardless of how rich or poor they were, had access to the meals under a federal...
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
Watch: CT Family Discovers Bear Hibernating Under Deck
A Connecticut resident was in for a huge surprise when investigating why his dog was afraid to go outside.Hartford County resident Vincent Dashukewich, of Plainville, told WTNH he found a black bear hibernating under his deck after he took his dog out for a walk and the dog started growling.His sis…
Eyewitness News
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
Look up: Green comet visible in Conn. for first time in 55,000 years
Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t forget to look up on Thursday night. For the first time in 50,000 years, Connecticut residents will have the chance to see something a little different in the night sky. The comet, which gives off a green light, is named “C/2022 E3 (ZTF).” It will make its closest appearance to the […]
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
