Rams coach Sean McVay has told members of the organization that he plans to return to the team for a seventh season, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. McVay’s long-term future with the team has been in question since after the team won Super Bowl LVI early last year. Ultimately, he opted to return for Los Angeles, but wound up posting his worst season as a coach in 2022, going 5–12 in a campaign riddled by injuries, including those to franchise cornerstones like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

2 HOURS AGO