NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike McGlinchey Explains how Brock Purdy has Taken the 49ers Offense to the Next Level
SANTA CLARA -- Mike McGlinchey aspires to be the voice of the 49ers offense. He stands at his locker every day and answers every question everyone has about everything. He takes this job seriously. So when it's time to find out why the 49ers offense has improved so dramatically with Brock Purdy at quarterback, McGlinchey is the man to ask.
Seahawks Make Trio of Roster Moves Before Wild Card Rematch vs. 49ers
Hitting the road to face the 49ers in the wild card round, the Seahawks announced three roster moves ahead of Saturday's playoff rematch at Levis Stadium. Returning to the active roster after being waived and re-signed to the practice squad last month, Seattle signed running back Tony Jones Jr. and waived defensive tackle Isaiah Mack in a corresponding transaction. With inclement weather expected in Santa Clara, including heavy rain, the team looks to be prioritizing backfield depth gearing up for a game that could feature a ton of running for both teams.
Bills Release Friday Injury Report, Label 2 Players Questionable vs. Dolphins
QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) - FULL. WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) - DNP, QUESTIONABLE. G Rodger Saffold (rest) - DNP (Wednesday) Though he’s not listed on the official injury report, Bills safety Micah Hyde will not play against Miami as he deals with a neck injury. His 21-day practice window opened up on Wednesday, but Buffalo coach Sean McDermott ruled him out for this week and next week, should the Bills beat the Dolphins and advance to the AFC Divisional.
Final Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Kene Nwangwu
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a successful week of practice and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild card round playoff game against the Giants. He'll make his return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Three...
Cowboys Dak Prescott Fix: TE Dalton Schultz as Early X-Factor at Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys have seen their share of standout performers both on offense and defense throughout 2022. As they look to keep pace with quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Wild Card weekend showdown at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, they may be poised for a stellar offensive output from tight end Dalton Schultz. ...
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Issues Apology to Myles Garrett Following Fiasco
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has issued a statement with an apology to Myles Garrett included. This comes days after Clowney was sent him by the team for his actions of criticizing coaching. "As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically...
No Bengals Named To 2022 AP All-Pro Teams, Eight Players Receive Votes
CINCINNATI —The Bengals have even more motivation to fuel a playoff run after zero players made either AP All-Pro team. Quarterback Joe Burrow, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied in third place behind the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes with 15 votes. Here are the other...
Report: Sean McVay to Return to Rams in 2023
Rams coach Sean McVay has told members of the organization that he plans to return to the team for a seventh season, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. McVay’s long-term future with the team has been in question since after the team won Super Bowl LVI early last year. Ultimately, he opted to return for Los Angeles, but wound up posting his worst season as a coach in 2022, going 5–12 in a campaign riddled by injuries, including those to franchise cornerstones like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
Bills DB Micah Hyde: Injury Status Revealed vs. Dolphins, Rest of Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Micah Hyde for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, coach Sean McDermott revealed Friday. However, if the Bills make the Super Bowl run they're expecting of themselves, Hyde could make a much-needed return. McDermott said that Hyde, who has been...
Patriots Coach Nick Caley Being Sought By Jets?
JAN 13: CALEY AND THE JETS? Is New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley keeping his friends close, but his enemies closer?. Caley has reportedly emerged as a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media reported Friday. The report further...
Five Oklahoma Sooners Land NFL All-Pro
Five Oklahoma Sooners landed the ultimate individual prize on Friday. Offensive tackles Trent Williams and Lane Johnson were named first-team All-Pro, and quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and center Creed Humphrey earned second-team All-Pro honors. The awards were announced by the Associated Press. This story will be updated.
TV producer Gaudelli to do final NFL game after 33 seasons
Fred Gaudelli has been in the producer's chair for an NFL prime-time package for 33 seasons
‘What It Means to Be a Falcon’: Describing Atlanta’s ‘Very Strong Culture’
Upon taking their jobs in Jan. 2021, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith were well aware that they had to rebuild nearly the entire roster. But the biggest challenge the duo faced was building the intangible factors - the "makeup" of how they wanted their team to look ... and perhaps lost in a pair of 7-10 seasons is that this "challenge" has been achieved.
Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Take Defensive-Heavy Approach
It's time for an SI All Lions mock draft roundup. Presently, Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is the most popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 6 overall selection. Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 6 and No. 18...
New York Giants Notebook: Kafka, Big Blue Friday, and More
Rounding up some odds and ends from the New York Giants' Thursday practice. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka opened his weekly press briefing by addressing reports of other teams' (Carolina and Houston) interest in him as a potential head coaching candidate. Kafka predictably tried to shut down such talks and keep...
Geno Smith, Seahawks dancing, laughing, at their loosest this season for playoffs at 49ers
Geno Smith walked off the indoor practice field toward his locker room. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw a remote video camera mounted in the hallway. He began doing a comical, side-to-side shuffle dance into the camera. There was no music, just Smith dancing. As the quarterback...
4 Things We Learned about Lions
The Detroit Lions were one of the most improved teams in 2022. They didn't start out the season the greatest, winning just once in their first seven tries. Yet, they won eight of their last 10 to end the season, finishing with a 9-8 record. Without further ado, here are...
