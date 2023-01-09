Read full article on original website
Related
People stuck on board an Amtrak train for more than 29 hours had to be told by the conductor they were not being held hostage: report
"For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage," a train conductor was heard saying in videos obtained by ABC News.
1470 WMBD
FAA system outage leads to flight delays across U.S
(Reuters) – U.S. flights were grounded or delayed on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage, with passengers told to check with airlines for updates. The FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT)...
1470 WMBD
German cartel office issues objections to Google data processing
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s cartel office regulator said on Wednesday it had issued objections against Google’s data processing terms and that it expected the company to make changes accordingly. The cartel office sent parent company Alphabet, Google Ireland Ltd and Google Germany GmbH a preliminary legal assessment...
1470 WMBD
U.S. extends public health emergency status for COVID
(Reuters) -The U.S. health department on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 pandemic’s status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to continue receiving free tests, vaccines and treatments. The emergency was first declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, and has been renewed each quarter since...
1470 WMBD
Exclusive-Apple supplier BOE plans new factories in Vietnam -sources
HANOI (Reuters) – Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, a supplier of both Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, plans to invest a substantial sum to build two factories in Vietnam, two people familiar with the matter said. The investment may total up to $400 million,...
1470 WMBD
About 490,000 exit, entry trips made daily in China since Jan. 8
BEIJING (Reuters) – About 490,000 entry and exit trips were made to and from China daily between Jan. 8-12 after the country reopened its borders, an official from the country’s immigration bureau told a news briefing on Friday. This is up 48.9% from the period before China’s COVID...
Comments / 0