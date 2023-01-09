ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FAA system outage leads to flight delays across U.S

(Reuters) – U.S. flights were grounded or delayed on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage, with passengers told to check with airlines for updates. The FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT)...
German cartel office issues objections to Google data processing

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s cartel office regulator said on Wednesday it had issued objections against Google’s data processing terms and that it expected the company to make changes accordingly. The cartel office sent parent company Alphabet, Google Ireland Ltd and Google Germany GmbH a preliminary legal assessment...
U.S. extends public health emergency status for COVID

(Reuters) -The U.S. health department on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 pandemic’s status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to continue receiving free tests, vaccines and treatments. The emergency was first declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, and has been renewed each quarter since...
About 490,000 exit, entry trips made daily in China since Jan. 8

BEIJING (Reuters) – About 490,000 entry and exit trips were made to and from China daily between Jan. 8-12 after the country reopened its borders, an official from the country’s immigration bureau told a news briefing on Friday. This is up 48.9% from the period before China’s COVID...

