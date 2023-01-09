ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC, Dre Bly agree to part ways

On Wednesday, it was announced that North Carolina and cornerbacks coach Dre Bly had agreed to mutually part ways following the 2022 season. Bly spent four seasons coaching in Chapel Hill and served as a heavyweight recruiter in the college football world. As a player, Bly spent 1996-1998 as a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

