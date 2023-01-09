Read full article on original website
God Of War Fans Don't Want Anyone But Christopher Judge As A Live-Action Kratos (Sorry, Dave Bautista)
The mythology-laden video game series "God of War" sports an epic scope, rich storytelling, well-formed action scenes, and puzzle mechanics. It centers itself around Kratos, whose quest for power results in him becoming indebted to Ares, the Greek god of war. Filled with regret after accidentally killing his wife and child, he tries to get out of his bargain with Ares. But Kratos becomes something of a supplicant to the gods, anyway. He eventually slays Ares and temporarily becomes the new god of war. But Kratos only wants an end to his suffering and he ends up on a collision course with most of the reigning denizens of Mount Olympus itself. A sequel, "God of War: Ragnarok" features Kratos and his son Atreus (Sunny Suljic) going head to head with figures from Norse mythology.
The Last Of Us Star Anna Torv Details Her Intense Role As Tess On The Video Game-Turned-Series - Exclusive Interview
Although Anna Torv has already dealt with unexplainable scientific phenomena and complicated intricacies of the criminal brain with key roles in the hit shows "Fringe" and "Mindhunter," respectively, the actor has found herself on yet another wild head trip — this time with the new series "The Last of Us."
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Twitter Mercilessly Roasts Gina Carano For Fumbling The Star Wars Bag As Her Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie Flops
For a while, it seemed that Gina Carano was set to have a long career as part of the "Star Wars" family. Her performance as Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian" received heaps of praise from fans and critics alike. There was even some talk of a Cara Dune spin-off series coming to Disney+ (per Collider). So, what happened?
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization
Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father
Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
The Backlash From Being Cast As The Last Of Us' Ellie Took A Huge Toll On Bella Ramsey
When it comes to adaptations, there's always going to be a small but vocal portion of the internet that has a problem with the casting. People develop a sense of who characters are in their heads, and when real life doesn't abide by their personal choices, they can lash out. And it's important to remember there are people on the other side of that screen, potentially reading those comments and feeling terrible about the whole situation.
Who Is Shelly Miscavige? The 2023 Golden Globes Most Brutal Dig Explained
The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone. Many of 2022's greatest pop culture hits received recognition throughout the show, but the biggest draw of the night for many was hearing various entertainment personalities talk on stage. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, livening up the proceedings with humorous anecdotes and lighthearted pokes at the film and TV industry. But while most of Carmichael's jokes throughout the show landed without a hitch, there was one particularly edgy bit that ended up shocking both attendees and viewers of the awards show.
Angelina Jolie's Worst Thriller From 1995 Is Still Worth Checking Out
Over the past 30 years, Angelina Jolie has climbed the ranks to become one of the top names in Hollywood. She's the face of iconic films like "Maleficent," "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "Girl, Interrupted," and has numerous Academy Awards, Golden Globes and other accolades under her belt (via IMDB).
The Reason Brendan Fraser Is Missing From The 2023 Golden Globes
And the nominees for best actor in a motion picture drama are... Brendan Fraser finds himself up against the other best actors of 2022 at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The actor is the frontrunner to win at the Oscars for his performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale." At the Golden Globes, he's up against Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Hugh Jackman ("The Son"), Bill Nighy ("Living"), and Jeremy Pope ("The Inspection").
Nico Parker Discusses Details About Her Key Role As Pedro Pascal's Daughter In The Last Of Us - Exclusive Interview
After making her acting debut in director Tim Burton's 2019 live-action adaptation of Walt Disney's "Dumbo," actor Nico Parker is facing a much different kind of beast in "The Last of Us" — a virus that leads to a brain infection and, ultimately, animalistic behavior in humans worldwide. In...
James Gunn Shoots Down The Skinny Superman Rumor
James Gunn is back to shooting down more rumors spreading about the upcoming slate of DC films. Ever since Gunn, along with producer Peter Safran, took over the role of overseeing DC Studios, he has been fielding questions left and right about what's to come from eager and excited fans. While Gunn does intend on unveiling the initial part of his plan for the first round of movies made under his watch, he hasn't stated anything yet.
Matt Reeves Promises That The Batman 2 Will Keep Its Focus On The Hero (& Why That's The Right Call)
Matt Reeves' "The Batman" delighted both critics and fans alike, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and the film's global haul of nearly $771 million (via Box Office Mojo) all but assured production of a sequel. However, James Gunn and Peter Safran's anointment as the hopeful saviors of DC Studios' film franchises cast some uncertainty on "The Batman 2" moving forward. Suddenly, Henry Cavill's Superman fell apart, and the axing of Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3" collaboration threatened all the DC mainstays who carried over from the DCEU's SnyderVerse. And even though "The Batman" existed outside of Zack Snyder's DC projects, the future of Reeves' and Robert Pattinson's project remained up in the air.
The Parks And Rec Pawnee Rangers Scene That Retta Calls Her Favorite
Is there anyone who doesn't miss "Parks and Rec?" The hit sitcom ran for nearly six years on NBC and turned relatively well-known supporting players like Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones into television stars. It also introduced wider audiences to the talents of Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "Jurassic World"), Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus"), Aziz Ansari ("Master of None"), Adam Scott ("Severance"), and Nick Offerman (set to appear in HBO's "The Last of Us.") In this dauntingly stacked cast, however, no one delivered a one-liner quite like Retta, the comedian behind fan-favorite character Donna Meagle.
We Watched The 2023 Golden Globes So You Didn't Have To - Looper Staff Reacts
If awards shows are sitcom characters, then the Golden Globes are Jan Brady. No one really cares — no matter how much they scream for attention. They're just kind of... there, wishing to be like their cooler big sister the Oscars. After a cringy half-zoom-half in-person ceremony in 2021,...
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Shrinking Before
Created by "Ted Lasso" fan-favorite Brett Goldstein, writer-producer Bill Lawrence, and comedy veteran Jason Segel, the new Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" has a concept that's a breath of fresh air among contemporary comedies. There might be an overwhelming amount of sitcoms and other funny shows to choose from these days, but it's still hard to find such a quality gem. With an ensemble cast and an original premise, however, "Shrinking" definitely has a chance of becoming a modern hit.
Why Gerard Johnstone Worked Out M3GAN's Look Before They Started Anything Else
The horror comedy "M3GAN" is lighting up movie screens right now, with audiences loving the killer doll action, with M3GAN's fierce dance moves and pop song covers making the doll Gen Z's first horror icon. The film is already a box office success, and, according to Deadline, there's already talk of a sequel. Besides lighting up the box office, critics are giving "M3GAN" rave reviews as well.
