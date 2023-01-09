ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Klamath Falls News

Klamath Falls man arrested for elementary school embezzlement

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at approximately 11:00 AM, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Klamath Falls man following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Ezekiel Guy Johnson, 33, served...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case

On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Two Klamath Falls meth dealers sentenced to prison

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent weeks two Klamath Falls men pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine among other charges. On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill, 52, pled guilty to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

SmithBates owners sell to Oregon Tech Alumni Entrepreneurs

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - After 45 years, Dan Cavanaugh handed over the reins of his 100-year-old company to new owners - David and Bobbi Johnson and Kendra and Rafael Santiago. David and Kendra are current employees, and will oversee the daily management of the business, with support from Ann Cavanaugh during the transition.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Robbie Newport

What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?

The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
LAKE COUNTY, OR

