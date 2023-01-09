Read full article on original website
Related
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man arrested for elementary school embezzlement
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at approximately 11:00 AM, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Klamath Falls man following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Ezekiel Guy Johnson, 33, served...
KTVL
Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club treasurer arrested for embezzlement
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested following an investigation into missing funds from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club. According to police, 33-year-old Ezekiel Guy Johnson of Klamath Falls embezzled over $18 thousand from the booster club, which was used for...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
Klamath Falls News
Two Klamath Falls meth dealers sentenced to prison
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent weeks two Klamath Falls men pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine among other charges. On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill, 52, pled guilty to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for...
Klamath Falls News
SmithBates owners sell to Oregon Tech Alumni Entrepreneurs
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - After 45 years, Dan Cavanaugh handed over the reins of his 100-year-old company to new owners - David and Bobbi Johnson and Kendra and Rafael Santiago. David and Kendra are current employees, and will oversee the daily management of the business, with support from Ann Cavanaugh during the transition.
KCBY
$15,000 reward for information leading to arrest in illegal wolf poaching case
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up with Oregon Wildlife Coalition and conservation partners to offer a combined $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of a gray wolf in Klamath County late last fall. "Oregonians value...
Klamath Falls News
Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Never-opened $300 million-plus biofuels refinery facing foreclosure in southern Oregon
A much-hyped but yet-to-be-completed aviation biofuels refinery in southern Oregon appears to be headed for foreclosure after backers failed to make principal and interest payments on some $300 million in debt. Red Rock Biofuels launched efforts nearly a decade ago to build the cutting-edge facility in Lakeview but repeatedly ran...
What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?
The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays
A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child. “When they were driving, I believe...
Comments / 0