Kalamazoo County, MI

wkzo.com

City of Portage seeking input for masterplan survey

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage’s City Manager is asking residents to take some time to complete a city poll that could steer the future of the community, and how it spends the tens of millions of dollars paid in taxes every year. City Manager Patrick McGinnis is...
PORTAGE, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Candidate offered position as Kalamazoo city attorney declines job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- James Porter, the candidate chosen for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney, has withdrawn his name for consideration, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. In 2022, current Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced his retirement, with a tentative retirement date set for Feb. 1.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Cracking down on woke policies or damaging Ottawa County reputation: Residents sound off on shakeup

WEST OLIVE, MI — Seven days later, the public has made their feelings known. From one county resident saying the criticism new commissioners are facing is analogous to how Jewish people were treated during the Holocaust to other residents claiming the commissioners’ actions are those of dirty politicians, comments at the 2023 Ottawa County Board of Commissioners second meeting of the year ran the political gamut.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Year, New Career? 6 Jobs Hiring Now in the Kalamazoo Area

The new year often brings with it a sense that things need to change. Maybe it's your workout routine, maybe your diet, or maybe your career. Changing jobs can be a very daunting and often overwhelming experience. But, if you're feeling miserable in your current position, a change might be necessary. Taking a look at sites like Indeed and Simply Hired, there are a number of job openings currently listed for the Kalamazoo area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs

KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises

LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
MICHIGAN STATE
southcountynews.org

Vicksburg moves toward bidding for new offices

Vicksburg municipal officials last month took another step toward construction of a new village office later this year. During their Dec. 19 meeting, village council members approved a motion to manage the bid process related to the project. The action authorizes Village Manager Jim Mallery to work with Frederick Construction to execute the process.
VICKSBURG, MI

