wkzo.com
Allegan County and 123.NET seal deal to deliver broadband internet to all residents
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Board of Commissioners, the County and 123.NET signed an agreement on Thursday, January 12 that will provide wired broadband infrastructure and service to 12,000 unserved addresses, meaning those without access to download speeds of over 100mb. The final agreement comes after...
wkzo.com
City of Portage seeking input for masterplan survey
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage’s City Manager is asking residents to take some time to complete a city poll that could steer the future of the community, and how it spends the tens of millions of dollars paid in taxes every year. City Manager Patrick McGinnis is...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Kalamazoo residents criticize school board for superintendent resignation
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Community members used Thursday’s school board meeting to criticize the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education for administrative upheavals in the past month. In response, board members pleaded for trust from the community, saying there were “good reasons” for the Dec. 12 resignation of superintendent Rita...
Candidate offered position as Kalamazoo city attorney declines job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- James Porter, the candidate chosen for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney, has withdrawn his name for consideration, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. In 2022, current Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced his retirement, with a tentative retirement date set for Feb. 1.
Cracking down on woke policies or damaging Ottawa County reputation: Residents sound off on shakeup
WEST OLIVE, MI — Seven days later, the public has made their feelings known. From one county resident saying the criticism new commissioners are facing is analogous to how Jewish people were treated during the Holocaust to other residents claiming the commissioners’ actions are those of dirty politicians, comments at the 2023 Ottawa County Board of Commissioners second meeting of the year ran the political gamut.
WWMTCw
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
mibiz.com
Michigan Turkey Producers awarded $1.5M federal grant to bolster processing capacity
GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Turkey Producers Co-Op Inc. has received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bolster its meat processing capacity. The grant will help to expand the company’s Grand Rapids operations and upgrade its 40-year-old hot water system, wastewater treatment facilities and refrigerated trailers to accommodate an expansion.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
2 bridges in Kalamazoo County closed for good
Two bridges in Kalamazoo County are permanently closed because of disrepair.
Three Kalamazoo residents arrested for narcotics
Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested for narcotics on Thursday. A sergeant observed narcotics activities occurring in the 900 block of north Westnedge Avenue.
Meet Ottawa County's new attorney with a history of constitutional cases
David Kallman, Ottawa County's new corporate attorney who has a history of constitutional cases, speaks to FOX 17
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids
A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.
wkzo.com
Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
West Michigan 911 outage resolved
Dispatch asked residents to call alternate numbers in an emergency.
New Year, New Career? 6 Jobs Hiring Now in the Kalamazoo Area
The new year often brings with it a sense that things need to change. Maybe it's your workout routine, maybe your diet, or maybe your career. Changing jobs can be a very daunting and often overwhelming experience. But, if you're feeling miserable in your current position, a change might be necessary. Taking a look at sites like Indeed and Simply Hired, there are a number of job openings currently listed for the Kalamazoo area.
Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises
LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
southcountynews.org
Vicksburg moves toward bidding for new offices
Vicksburg municipal officials last month took another step toward construction of a new village office later this year. During their Dec. 19 meeting, village council members approved a motion to manage the bid process related to the project. The action authorizes Village Manager Jim Mallery to work with Frederick Construction to execute the process.
