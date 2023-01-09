ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris retires from international football

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7yvs_0k8kleIV00

France goalkeeper and 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has retired from international football at the age of 36.

The Tottenham captain has been capped a record 145 times for the French men’s side, 121 of them as skipper.

The French Football Federation confirmed the news on Monday evening, listing some of his achievements on Twitter and adding: “A Legend. Bravo and THANK YOU for everything Hugo.”

It expanded in a statement on its website: “After more than 14 years spent in the jersey of the French team, Hugo Lloris has chosen to put an end to his international career.

“The goalkeeper and captain of Les Bleus formalised his decision on Monday, January 9.”

Lloris made his international debut aged 21 in a 2008 friendly against Uruguay and was part of France’s World Cup-winning side in 2018.

He played in four World Cups – a joint record for France – in 2010, 2014, the triumphant 2018 campaign and most recently in 2022, when his side lost 4-2 to Argentina on penalties in last month’s final.

It was in Qatar that he passed Lilian Thuram for France’s all-time most caps and he also holds the record for the most World Cup matches, with 20 played for his national side.

France manager Didier Deschamps said: “Hugo has decided to retire while he is still at the top of his game. He shared his thoughts and decision with me a few days ago.

“I must, we must, respect it even if he still had his place in our team, as he demonstrated during the last World Cup, in Doha.

“A very great servant of the French team bows out and I want to salute his exceptional career.

“Beyond all the records that his talent and professionalism have allowed him to break, beyond the essential role he played in our greatest conquests, the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 Nations League, in our most beautiful journeys, the final of Euro 2016 and that of the 2022 World Cup.

“Hugo is a remarkable person on a human level. He was captain when I became coach in 2012, I kept the armband for him and I never had to regret it, quite the contrary.

“Hugo has a very high idea of â€‹â€‹the French team, he has always been oriented towards the collective, he has always put it forward, sometimes even to his detriment.

“It was a pleasure and an honour for me to be his trainer. I wish all coaches to have players like him to manage.

“Hugo has all my respect and gratitude. I wish him to be happy. A big thank you Hugo for having represented your country so well.”

Lloris, who has kept five clean sheets in 17 Premier League appearances for Tottenham so far this season, began his career with Nice, making his first-team debut in 2005 before moving to Lyon in 2008.

He joined Spurs in 2012 and extended his contract in January 2022, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal to keep him at the north London club until summer 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
The Associated Press

Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
France 24

French football boss faces calls to resign after Zidane comments

The head of the French Football Federation's (FFF) national ethics committee has called for the governing body's president Noel Le Graet to step down from his role. Patrick Anton made the comments on Tuesday, a day after Le Graet apologised to France great Zinedine Zidane for remarks about the former Real Madrid coach which drew the ire of players, politicians and the Spanish club.
The Associated Press

Barça beats Betis to set up Super Cup final against Madrid

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Marc-André ter Stegen saved two penalties and Pedri converted the deciding spot kick as Barcelona defeated Real Betis 4-2 in a shootout Thursday to set up a Spanish Super Cup final against rival Real Madrid this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia...
game-news24.com

Ancelotti, Scaloni and Deschamps are among the best coach players who get the award

FIFA announced that it had nominated for the Best FIFA Mens Coach. In the Best Management Awards category, the winners are Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), Lionel Scaloni (Argentinia), Didier Deschamps (France), Josep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Walid Regrari (Morocco). Ancelotti won Liga last year and Champions League with Madrid, Guardiola...
straightarrownews.com

Saudi Arabia bends strict rules for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo

The country of Saudi Arabia is known for its super strict laws. But for world-class soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, the rules seem to be a little more flexible. Ronaldo just signed a deal to join Saudi Arabia’s soccer club Al-Nassr. He has moved to the kingdom with his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.
CBS Sports

Kylian Mbappe becoming France captain would confirm his growing power with Les Bleus

This week could witness a seismic shift in the French soccer world with Noel Le Graet's French Football Federation presidency over after an astonishing show of disrespect towards the legendary Zinedine Zidane over the weekend has led to him being placed into retirement. Didier Deschamps may well now be under contract until after the FIFA 2026 World Cup with Les Bleus, but he will be working under a new interim leader in Philippe Diallo with Le Graet ousted due to the incendiary reaction that his treatment of Zidane provoked.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy