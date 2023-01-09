ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2Vp4_0k8kldPm00

The husband of a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year's Day was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a home improvement store the day after his wife was last seen, a prosecutor said Monday at his arraignment on a charge of misleading investigators.

Police also found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple’s Cohasset home, the prosecutor said, although she did not say whose blood it was.

Brian Walshe, 47, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators in connection with the disappearance of Ana Walshe. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Brian Walshe did not tell police he had been to the home improvement store, where he bought mops, buckets, tarps, tape and other items on Jan. 2, Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Lynn Beland said at the hearing in Quincy District Court. Walshe did tell police that he had been to a supermarket and a pharmacy when there is no evidence he had been to either store, she said. He misled investigators so he could either clean up or dispose of evidence, she said.

Brian Walshe's attorney, Tracy Miner, asked for low or no bail, saying her client has voluntarily talked to police and consented to searches of his home, property and cellphone.

“He has been incredibly cooperative," Miner said.

Ana Walshe, 39, a mother of three, was reported missing Wednesday by her employer in Washington , where the couple has a home and to which she often commutes during the week for work at a real estate company, authorities said.

She was last seen leaving her home in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, purportedly to take a ride-hailing vehicle to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, police and prosecutors said. But police have found no indication that she either took a vehicle or boarded any flight out of Logan recently.

Her cellphone has not been used and there has been no activity on her credit or debit cards, Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said at a news conference last week.

Authorities searched a wooded area near the family's home on Friday and Saturday and then spent Sunday at the home.

Brian Walshe had been on home confinement while awaiting sentencing in a fraud case involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings, according to federal court records. Cohasset police said Ana Walshe’s disappearance and her husband’s case appear to be unrelated.

___

This story has been updated with the Norfolk District Attorney's Office correcting the defendant's age to 47 instead of 46.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Broken knife and blood found in missing mother's home as husband is held on $500,000 bond

The husband of a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year's Day was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a home improvement store the day after his wife was last seen, a prosecutor said Monday at his arraignment on a charge of misleading investigators. Police also found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple's Cohasset home, the prosecutor said, although she did not say whose blood it was.
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

Bloody knife found in home of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET – Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the basement of Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, and he allegedly purchased hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies after her disappearance. A judge ordered Brian Walshe held on $500,000 cash bail Monday after he was arraigned in Quincy District Court. He is charged with misleading police during the investigation into his wife's disappearance. Monday marks eight days since Ana Walshe was last seen.Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen leaving her home around 4 a.m. on January 1 to take a ride share to...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
QUINCY, MA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy