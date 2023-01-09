SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Simeon makes big jump in national high school boys basketball rankings (Jan. 9)

Simeon (Illinois) is the biggest mover in this week's national high school boys basketball rankings.

The Wolverines (14-0), who jumped from No. 21 to No. 14 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, took down former No. 7 Imhotep Charter and bubble team Cathedral (Indiana) on back-to-back days to remain undefeated and prove they belong in the same conversation as the best of the best.

St. John's (D.C.), led by four-star junior Donnie Freeman and Harvard commit Malik Mack, earned its debut in the national rankings this week following an upset win over former No. 12 IMG Academy at the NIBC La Porte Invitational .

Meanwhile, Bishop Gorman fell from No. 25 to the bubble after sitting idle last week. The Gaels joined teams like Roselle Catholic, which improved to 3-3 last week despite having one of its games suspended in the second quarter due to a fight .

Find the complete breakdown of the eighth update to the SBLive/SI Power 25 below:

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Zach Shugan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Zach on Twitter @ZachShugan or email him at zshugan@gmail.com.

SBLIVE/SI POWER 25 NATIONAL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Jan. 9, 2023

1. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) (19-0)

Last ranking: 1

Up next: Jan. 13 vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah)

In its first week as the top-ranked team in the country, Prolific Prep took down Our Savior Lutheran (New York) and Central Pointe Christian (Florida). The No. 1 Crew will have a chance to add another quality win to their portfolio when they meet up with formerly-ranked Wasatch Academy this week at the St. James MLK Classic in Virginia.

2. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (15-0)

Last ranking: 2

Up next: Jan. 12 vs. St. Rita (Illinois)

Link Academy defeated Pembroke Hill (Mo.) 70-54 in its only outing last week. This week the Lions will be competing in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Missouri, where they're set to take on preseason No. 20 St. Rita in the opening round. On the other side of the eight-team bracket is No. 5 Sunrise Christian (Kansas), so we could see a top-five matchup in the championship game.

3. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (17-1)

Last ranking: 3

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. Mansfield (Tex.)

Coming off its first loss of the season to No. 17 West Linn (Oregon) at the Les Schwab Invitational, Duncanville returned to Texas and picked up district wins over Cedar Hill and Waxahachie. The Panthers continue district play this week against Mansfield and Skyline.

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (11-2)

Last ranking: 5

Up next: Jan. 11 vs. Winter Haven (Fla.)

Montverde had one of the best weeks in the country, as the Eagles won hard-fought matchups with No. 5 Sunrise Christian and formerly-ranked Wasatch Academy. They'll see Sunrise Christian again Jan. 16 at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, but not before they face Winter Haven (Fla.) and La Lumiere (Indiana).

5. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ari.) (12-2)

Last ranking: 4

Up next: Jan. 13 vs. Omnia Academy (Finland)

Playing without five-star Oregon signee Mookie Cook for undisclosed reasons, AZ Compass Prep took down Legacy Early College (South Carolina) and Oak Hill Academy (Virginia). The Dragons will take on Omnia Academy out of Finland before heading to Massachusetts for NIBC games against Oak Hill and No. 16 IMG Academy at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

6. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (10-3)

Last ranking: 6

Up next: Jan. 12 vs. Kickapoo (Mo.)

Sunrise came up short to No. 4 Montverde Academy 66-62 in its first game in nearly three weeks, but it bounced back with a 77-61 win over No. 16 IMG Academy. The Buffaloes will be at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Missouri this week, and if they get past Kickapoo (Mo.) in the first round, they could see formerly-ranked Calvary Christian in the semifinals and No. 3 Link Academy (Mo.) in the championship.

7. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (13-3)

Last ranking: 8

Up next: Jan. 11 vs. Mater Lakes Academy (Fla.)

Columbus was victorious over No. 11 Camden in last week's battle of top 10 teams, and more tests are on the horizon for Cameron Boozer and company. The Explorers will host Mater Lakes Academy on Wednesday before matchups with five-star Mikey Williams and San Ysidro plus Bronny James and No. 21 Sierra Canyon at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.

8. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (12-1)

Last ranking: 9

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. DeMatha (Md.)

St. Paul VI rolled to double-digit wins over St. Mary's Ryken (Maryland), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Bishop O'Connell (Va.) last week. The Panthers will take on DeMatha and The Heights (Md.) in a pair of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference games this week in addition to a contest with bubble team Roselle Catholic (New Jersey) at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

9. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (10-2)

Last ranking: 7

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. Math & Sciences (Pa.)

After taking its first loss to No. 13 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) last week, Imhotep fell 53-51 to No. 14 Simeon (Illinois) for its second loss in as many weeks. This week the Panthers will play conference games against Math Civics & Sciences (Pa.) and West Philadelphia (Pa.) before taking on Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) in a nationally-televised matchup Sunday night at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

10. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (14-3)

Last ranking: 11

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. Norco (Calif.)

After crushing King and Santiago by 50-plus points each, Corona Centennial wrapped up a 3-0 week with a quality win over formerly-ranked Notre Dame (Calif.). The Huskies turn their attention to league play against Norco and Roosevelt, along with a weekend trip to Massachusetts to square off with No. 11 Camden at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

11. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (8-1)

Last ranking: 10

Up next: Jan. 9 vs. Paul VI (N.J.)

Camden fell short in a road game at No. 7 Columbus but rebounded with a big win over bubble team Don Bosco (N.J.), which took down No. 10 Corona Centennial the previous week. The Panthers have four games on tap this week, headlined by a Saturday night matchup with No. 10 Corona Centennial at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

12. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) (18-1)

Last ranking: 13

Up next: Jan. 11 vs. Crespi (Calif.)

After opening league play with a 77-47 win over Alemany (Calif.), the Wolverines outlasted Bishop Montgomery 74-66 in triple overtime. The Wolverines will buckle down for more league play this week against Crespi and Loyola.

13. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) (9-2)

Last ranking: 14

Up next: Jan. 14 vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

Long Island Lutheran extended its win streak to eight games by beating NIBC foes Bishop Walsh (Md.) and La Lumiere (Ind.) at the La Porte Invitational. The Crusaders will look to pick up another NIBC win this week when they see Oak Hill Academy at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.

14. Simeon (Chicago, Illinois) (14-0)

Last ranking: 21

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. Kenwood (Ill.)

The biggest mover in this week's rankings, Simeon remains undefeated after it notched wins over bubble team Cathedral (Ind.) and No. 9 Imhotep Charter. In addition to taking on Hyde Park (Ill.) this week, the Wolverines will put their undefeated record on the line against formerly-ranked Kenwood (Ill.) and an Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) team led by five-star junior Boogie Fland at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.

15. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (21-3)

Last ranking: 15

Up next: Jan. 9 vs. Charlotte Elite Academy (N.C.)

Combine Academy went 3-0 last week against Elevation Prep Academy (N.C.), Blue Ridge (Va.) and Miller (Va.). The Goats will host Charlotte Elite Academy before traveling to Dayton, Ohio, for Flyin' to the Hoop, where they're scheduled to take on Keystone Academy (Pa.) and Lutheran East (Ohio).

16. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (8-4)

Last ranking: 12

Up next: Jan. 12 vs. Newton (Ga.)

IMG Academy opened the week with a loss to newly-ranked St. John's (D.C.), its second loss in a row, before stopping its skid with a 67-58 win over Oak Hill. However, the Ascenders lost to No. 6 Sunrise Christian 77-61 the next day. This week IMG will be part of the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts, where they'll look to bounce back against Newton (Ga.) and avenge its early-season loss to No. 5 AZ Compass Prep.

17. West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) (12-0)

Last ranking: 17

Up next: Jan. 13 vs. Cleveland (Ore.)

Fresh off its massive week at the Les Schwab Invitational, West Linn backed up its national ranking with wins over in-state opponents Nelson and Jesuit. This week Jackson Shelstad and the Lions have one outing against Cleveland (Ore.)

18. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) (18-1)

Last ranking: 18

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. Castaic (Calif.)

West Ranch went 3-0 last week against in-state foes, beginning with double-digit victories over Hart and Golden Valley and ending with a 52-45 win over Etiwanda.

19. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) (11-0)

Last ranking: 19

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. Freeman (Va.)

After making its debut in the national rankings, John Marshall defeated Bird (Va.) 83-47 in its only game of the week. The Justices will be at Freeman for a region game Tuesday, and they'll see Jackson Reed (D.C.) in the St. James MLK Classic on Saturday.

20. Gonzaga (Washington D.C.) (14-0)

Last ranking: 23

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. Bishop McNamara (Md.)

Gonzaga kept its record perfect last week, adding double-digit wins over St. Mary's (Md.), Georgetown Prep (Md.) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.). The Eagles will look to improve to 16-0 this week when they take on Bishop McNamara and St. Mary's Ryken in WCAC games.

21. Perry (Gilbert, Ari.) (16-1)

Last ranking: 16

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. Corona del Sol (Ari.)

Perry took its first loss of the season at the hands of Pinnacle (Ari.) 65-63, but it responded with a 81-70 win over St. Mary's (Ari.). The Pumas will meet up with fellow Arizona teams Corona del Sol and Sunnyslope this week as they gear up for section play.

22. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (15-3)

Last ranking: 22

Up next: Jan. 11 vs. Loyola (Calif.)

Following Sierra Canyon's emphatic 80-47 win against Chaminade (Calif.), Bronny James led the Trailblazers to a 66-55 upset over former No. 20 Wheeler on the campus of the University of Southern California. Sierra Canyon continues Mission League play this week against Loyola and Crespi.

23. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) (15-0)

Last ranking: Unranked

Up next: Jan. 13 vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.)

St. John's moved onto the national radar a couple weeks ago after winning the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic , and now it debuts in the top 25 following its takedown of No. 16 IMG Academy last week. The undefeated Cadets also have wins over The Patrick School (N.J), St. John Bosco (Calif.), Eastside Catholic (Washington), St. Augustine (Calif.) and, most recently, IMG Academy and WCAC foe Bishop McNamara (Md.).

24. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.) (14-0)

Last ranking: 24

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. Beech Grove (Ind.)

Ben Davis opened 2023 with a pair of resounding victories against Indianapolis teams North Central and Washington. The Giants will look to continue their undefeated campaign when they face off against Beech Grove (on Tuesday.

25. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) (8-5)

Last ranking: 20

Up next: Jan. 10 vs. North Cobb (Ga.)

In its only game of the week, Wheeler fell 66-55 to No. 22 Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. All five of the Wildcats' losses have come to teams ranked in the top 25, and they're scheduled to take on bubble team Bishop Gorman (Nevada) this weekend at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.

DROPPED OUT

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) (8-4)

ON THE BUBBLE

Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (3-3)

Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) (18-3)

Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Md.) (14-2)

Don Bosco (Ramsey, N.J.) (9-1)

Neumann-Goretti Saints (Philadelphia, Pa.) (9-1)

Kell (Marietta, Ga.) (13-2)

Centerville (Centerville, Ohio) (9-1)

Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) (8-6)