Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Jacksonville shooting was UPS employee, family member says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man has been identified as the person who was killed in a shooting Monday in Northwest Jacksonville. A family member said Glen Bess left behind a newborn daughter. Police said he was one of two people wounded in the shooting on Baldwin Street. The other person hasn’t been identified.
Yahoo!
Lacrosse coach at Atlantic Coast High faces fraud, theft charges after arrest on campus
EDITOR'S NOTE: On July 17, 2017, adjudication of guilt was withheld in this case. The conditions of the defendant's probation have been met and on Dec. 5, 2022, the court ordered her case sealed from public records. A girls lacrosse coach at Atlantic Coast High is facing several criminal charges...
News4Jax.com
JSO arrest report: Argument over Heaven & Hell leads to pastor being shot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested and is facing charges after police determined he shot his cousin during an argument regarding Heaven and Hell, which followed a funeral for a family member, according to a report News4JAX obtained Wednesday from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The report shows...
News4Jax.com
Authorities: Emaciated dogs rescued from home in Crescent City, 2 facing charges
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. – Two people are facing animal neglect charges after multiple dogs that were said to be in bad shape were taken from a home in Crescent City, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. According to a complaint affidavit, Putnam County deputies were called to...
Suspect bragged about shooting on social media days after Prince Holland’s murder, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are saying that Prince Holland’s accused killer went on social media days after his death to talk about the shooting. According to a less redacted version of the arrest warrant, the accused shooter, Marcel Johnson, discussed the shooting online just two days after the murder of 13-year-old Prince. Johnson was live on his personal Instagram page, holding a semi-automatic gun while talking about a man fighting for his life in the hospital.
News4Jax.com
17-year-old stable after being struck by gunfire at Lonnie Miller Park
An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old male who was shot Thursday afternoon at Lonnie Miller Park in the Moncrief neighborhood was hospitalized for treatment, but said to be stable. No arrest was immediately announced and the shooter was outstanding. There was no description of a...
niceville.com
“Off the books” payroll leads to prison for owners of Jacksonville construction firms
FLORIDA – The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard this...
First Coast News
JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Hillcrest area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 10:30 p.m, officers responded to 1200 Labelle Street regarding a person shot. JSO says a man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jacksonville father and son owners sentenced to over 20 months in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms were sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS and hiring illegal workers. The court sentenced 52-year-old Raul Solis to 33 months in federal prison and his son, 33-year-old Raul Solis-Martinez, to 21 months in federal prison. The court also ordered the two to pay $5,613,082.38 in restitution to the IRS. The two pleaded guilty to the charges last Summer.
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Wreck at popular Murray Hill intersection causes homeowners nearby to worry about their safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people living in Murry Hill, near the intersection of Post and Hamilton Streets, say they're used to cars speeding through the area. However, a recent wreck involving a drunk driver in the middle of the afternoon has them calling for even more change in the area.
News4Jax.com
Camden County deputy indicted on charges related to January 2022 traffic stop
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A deputy of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted on charges that stem from a traffic stop that occurred almost a year to date, according to a news release Thursday from the District Attorney’s Office in Brunswick. The news release states...
Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
News4Jax.com
‘Needle in a haystack’: Family thanks rescuers who found missing 78-year-old Jacksonville man alive after 3-day search
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rescuers used every resource they had — from helicopters and drones to canines and detectives — to find a missing 78-year-old Jacksonville man alive. Germilus Nonord has dementia and disappeared around 6 p.m. Tuesday from his home on the Westside, and search and rescue...
One dead, 2 others critically injured after crash on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead, and two others are critically injured after a crash in North Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:20 p.m., officers say a full-size SUV was traveling northbound on Yellow Bluff Road. For unknown reasons, police say the SUV...
JSO: One dead, 2 critially injured in fatal crash on Yellow Bluff Road in Oceanway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a fatal crash in the Oceanway area on Yellow Bluff Rd. The crash happened on the 14000 block of Yellow Bluff Road near Starratt Road, JSO said. JSO reported at around 2:20 p.m. that a full-size SUV was traveling...
News4Jax.com
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
Suspect in 13-year-old’s murder possibly tied to Jacksonville rap scene
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details reveal Jacksonville’s rap culture could be at the center of a drive-by shooting that left a young teen dead. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Marcel Johnson, 22, was charged with 2nd degree murder in connection with the death of Prince Holland.
WCJB
Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire in Bradford County
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out a house and yard fire around 5 o’clock, January 13th. The crews arrived at the home on NW County Road 2-25, to find the home and yard on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Officials...
